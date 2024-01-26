The Lagos State Government has insisted on the banning of single-use plastics, particularly styrofoam products, adding that enforcement of the ban to begin in three weeks.

The Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said this in a statement on Thursday after meeting with stakeholders from the manufacturing and food service sector.

He said that despite the State despite the State pronouncement of the ban over 3 years ago, manufacturers are still producing it.

According to Wahab, government has decided to take a bold step to stop the use of the plastic permanently, particularly styrofoam.

“At a consultative meeting of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources with representatives of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Restaurant and Food Services Proprietor Association of Nigeria (REFSPAN) at the Secretariat, the government has maintained that there is no going back on the total ban of usage and distribution of single-use plastics in the State.

“The havoc and destruction caused to public utility by single-use plastics during and after the rainy season is unimaginable. If the producers had been responsible enough to respect the law, the government would not have had to wade into the matter.

“The number of lives that have been lost through the effect of the use of styrofoam, the destruction of the ecosystem and aquatic lives as well as the menace brought upon the environment cannot be quantified.

“The only moratorium that the state is willing to offer all producers and distributors of styrofoam is to delay the commencement of enforcement of the ban by three weeks after which the government will go on full enforcement of the law.”

Backstory

Earlier on Sunday January 21, the Lagos State Government announced the banning of the usage and distribution of single-use plastics especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam across the state.

The decision to ban these products follows the menace which such plastics are causing on the environment in the densely populated state.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, said in a statement:

“Following the menace which single-use plastics especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the State with immediate effect.’’