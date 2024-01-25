U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, revealed that the United States has invested a total of $8.3 billion in Nigeria’s health sector.

This investment spans initiatives related to HIV, tuberculosis prevention, care, treatment, and the strengthening of Nigeria’s public health system.

During a joint briefing with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, Blinken highlighted the commitment to furthering U.S. engagement in Africa.

He mentioned a targeted plan to generate an additional $55 billion in private sector investment in Africa, indicating that progress has already reached 40% in the past year.

What He Said

“When we had the Africa Leaders’ Summit, hosted by President Biden, one of the commitments we made was to generate an additional $55 billion in private sector investment in Africa over the next three years. Well, here we are one year after the summit, and we are 40% of the way to achieving that goal,” Blinken stated.

He further projected to reach 70% of the investment goal within the next two years based on the current trajectory.

Emphasizing the enduring commitment to Nigeria’s health sector, Blinken stated, “Over the last five years, we’ve invested $8.3 billion in HIV tuberculosis prevention, care and treatment, and in strengthening the public health system, reaching millions of Nigerians, and that effort will continue.”

Blinken also touched on the work in public health, initiated by President Bush and carried on by successive U.S. administrations. He noted that these efforts have already saved over 20 million lives on the African continent.

“Our partnership is also strengthening Nigerian institutions to innovate and lead the region’s public health response to tomorrow’s dimensions. The Lagos will get a chance to visit the Institute of Medical Research here in Nigeria,” he added.

The collaboration between the U.S. and Nigeria aims to foster advancements in public health, making substantial contributions to the well-being of the Nigerian population.