The Board of NEM Insurance Plc has appointed Mr. Idowu Semowo as the Executive Director of Finance and Investment of the company.

The Insurance firm in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investing public seen by Nairametrics said that the appointment was with effect from September 11, 2023, following approval from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Profile of Mr. Idowu Semowo

According to the statement signed by Ifunanya Iwuagwu, Acting Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mr. Idowu Semowo is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria.

Semowo’s illustrious career spans over thirty years in the financial industry encompassing experiences in auditing, banking, and stock broking having worked with Universal Trust Bank, MBC International Bank Limited, and Kinley Securities Limited.

He has over the years, served in pivotal roles towards ensuring the continued financial growth of NEM Insurance Plc.

The Board noted that the insurance firm was confident in Semowo’s wealth of knowledge and experience.