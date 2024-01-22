The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) revealed that the number of fatalities in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) decreased by 21% in 2023, with 5,081 reported deaths compared to 6,456 in 2022.
The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu, announced this on Monday in Abuja during a media briefing after the nationwide Operation Zero Tolerance by the corps.
Ali-Biu attributed the 21% reduction in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) to the corps’ implementation of a comprehensive approach.
He noted that between January and December 2023, the Corps dedicated efforts to enhance the mobilization of human and material resources, striving for a heightened impact.
- “On annual performance, from January to December 2023, the Corps recorded a tremendous reduction in road crashes, fatalities, as well as injuries when compared to the data obtained in 2022.
- “From January 1 to December 31, 2023, a total of 10,617 RTCs were recorded across the country. This figure is against 13,656 in 2022 which represents a 22% decrease.
- “Also, 2023 records reveal that 5,081 people were killed against 6,456 in 2022 representing a 21% reduction, while 31,874 victims got injured in 2023, against 38,930 in the year 2022 signifying an 18.1% decrease,” he said.
Furthermore, the FRSC chief remarked that, notwithstanding the decrease, the level of road traffic accidents and related fatalities remained unacceptably elevated.
- ”These crashes and fatalities in 2023 are not acceptable, because the worrisome situation and the ugly trend must be reversed in 2024 and beyond.
- “That is why this year, travellers must avoid excessive speed, overloading as much as possible and steer clear of night trips due to the perennial dangers that come with it.
- “These are poor visibility, excessive speed, fatigue and other unhealthy driving behaviours that are associated with driving during the dark hours on Nigerian roads.
- “Travelling at night is a risk factor to all road users, and this must be avoided to save lives,” the corps marshal said.
On enforcement of traffic offences, Ali-Biu said 1,159 motorists were convicted in 93 special mobile court sessions conducted across the country.
- “Out of these sessions, 1,303 traffic offenders were arraigned, 1,159 convicted, and 144 discharged and acquitted.
- “The Corps also recorded a big boost in its routine enforcement having arrested during the 2023 exercise, a total of 29,220 as against 21,899 in the same period in 2022, representing a 33% increase.
- “These offenders were apprehended for committing 33,892 offences in 2023 against 25,401 in the same period in 2022 which signifies a 33% increase as well,” he added.
