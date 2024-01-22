The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) revealed that the number of fatalities in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) decreased by 21% in 2023, with 5,081 reported deaths compared to 6,456 in 2022.

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu, announced this on Monday in Abuja during a media briefing after the nationwide Operation Zero Tolerance by the corps.

Ali-Biu attributed the 21% reduction in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) to the corps’ implementation of a comprehensive approach.

He noted that between January and December 2023, the Corps dedicated efforts to enhance the mobilization of human and material resources, striving for a heightened impact.

“On annual performance, from January to December 2023, the Corps recorded a tremendous reduction in road crashes, fatalities, as well as injuries when compared to the data obtained in 2022.

“From January 1 to December 31, 2023, a total of 10,617 RTCs were recorded across the country. This figure is against 13,656 in 2022 which represents a 22% decrease.

“Also, 2023 records reveal that 5,081 people were killed against 6,456 in 2022 representing a 21% reduction, while 31,874 victims got injured in 2023, against 38,930 in the year 2022 signifying an 18.1% decrease,” he said.

More Insights

Furthermore, the FRSC chief remarked that, notwithstanding the decrease, the level of road traffic accidents and related fatalities remained unacceptably elevated.

”These crashes and fatalities in 2023 are not acceptable, because the worrisome situation and the ugly trend must be reversed in 2024 and beyond.

“That is why this year, travellers must avoid excessive speed, overloading as much as possible and steer clear of night trips due to the perennial dangers that come with it.

“These are poor visibility, excessive speed, fatigue and other unhealthy driving behaviours that are associated with driving during the dark hours on Nigerian roads.

“Travelling at night is a risk factor to all road users, and this must be avoided to save lives,” the corps marshal said.

On enforcement of traffic offences, Ali-Biu said 1,159 motorists were convicted in 93 special mobile court sessions conducted across the country.

“Out of these sessions, 1,303 traffic offenders were arraigned, 1,159 convicted, and 144 discharged and acquitted.

“The Corps also recorded a big boost in its routine enforcement having arrested during the 2023 exercise, a total of 29,220 as against 21,899 in the same period in 2022, representing a 33% increase.

“These offenders were apprehended for committing 33,892 offences in 2023 against 25,401 in the same period in 2022 which signifies a 33% increase as well,” he added.