A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the N800 billion budget passed by the Edison Ehie led group of the Rivers State House of Assembly and signed into law by the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The court also upheld the suit filed by the Assembly and Speaker Martin Amaewhule, against Fubara, which sought an order of injunction restraining the governor from frustrating the Assembly under his leadership as speaker, among others.

The presiding judge, James Omotosho, held that everything done by the 4 lawmakers was null and void.

The court also recognised Amaewhule as the speaker of the state assembly.

This is a developing story…