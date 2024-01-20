The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to enhance collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to broaden access to social safety nets for Nigerians.

Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, made this announcement during a meeting with a delegation from the ILO in her office on Friday in Abuja.

Nairametrics learns that Onyejeocha stated that the partnership with ILO is designed to expand the reach and effectiveness of social protection initiatives in Nigeria, with the potential to substantially enhance the quality of life for numerous individuals. She emphasized that everyone is entitled to social protection.

Social protection refers to a collection of policies and programs crafted to alleviate poverty and vulnerability. It achieves this by fostering efficient labour markets, reducing individuals’ exposure to risks, and strengthening their ability to shield themselves from hazards and income interruptions or losses.

What she said

According to her,

“Citizens need to be reassured of their protection by the government.

“I want to change the narrative. Labour is the number one ministry charged with the responsibility of pulling the nation out of high poverty and providing employment.

“We are not going to wait any longer in the implementation of vital programmes like social security. We are going to fast-track the implementation of the social protection policy.

“I want to assure you (ILO) that we will key into the social protection vision, because I do not know any nation that can survive without employment, both in the formal and informal sectors.

“We are going to be fully involved. Labour is a ministry to watch, based on partnership with ILO and deliverables,” Onyejeocha said.

She further mentioned that the collaboration would prioritize expanding health insurance coverage and reaching vulnerable populations, among other objectives. The minister emphasized that the partnership also aims to tackle issues such as poverty, health challenges, and unemployment, particularly within the informal economy.

Before this, Mrs Ngozi Anukwu, Deputy Director of the Social Security Department at the ministry, noted that despite challenges, the department remains dedicated to its core responsibility in the realm of social security. Anukwu highlighted the department’s earnest efforts, especially about ‘Convention 102’.

Achieving the global benchmark of social protection in Nigeria

Dramane Batchabi, the ILO Regional Social Protection Specialist, leading the delegation, emphasized the necessity to broaden social protection coverage in Nigeria. Batchabi highlighted that merely 17% of the Nigerian population currently benefits from social protection, making Africa the lowest globally.

He noted that the global average stands at 46%.

“If you look at West Africa, it is only 11 per cent of the population that is covered, and this is very low.

“We are looking at where the Ministry of Labour has a comparative advantage, and where the ministry can come in.

“This is in terms of policy measure, considering the already existing National Social Protection Schemes, things to do to extend social protection to the informal economy.

“Also, how we can develop and extend social protection to workers in the informal economy, and how the ministry can contribute to better harmonise the existing social protection policy,” he said.

He said that the vast majority of Nigerians, over 80 per cent, operate in the informal economy and this further complicates the reach of existing social protection schemes.

He, therefore, said lack of funds among others poses a significant obstacle to expanding coverage of social protection in Nigeria and Africa.

Batchabi urged the ministry to tackle the challenges by deploying the National Social Protection Policy adopted in 2022 and other approaches within the Contributory and Non-contributory social protection schemes.

“It is important for the Ministry of Labour to look into the policy and know where to come in, the social assistance, social care, labour market intervention, and social insurance,” he said.

He also urged the government to optimise its interventions through the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), a social protection agency under the ministry.

He added that this is by prioritising social insurance programmes and streamlining the fragmented social protection landscape as a crucial step toward sustainable progress.