The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that Rotary International is furthering its commitment to support Nigeria’s ongoing battle against polioviruses, particularly the Circulating Variant Poliovirus (cVPV2), with a substantial grant of $14 million.

The funding, spanning one year, aims to assist the WHO in providing critical technical assistance to the Nigerian government in the realm of polio surveillance.

The grant

The grant comes at a crucial time as Nigeria, though certified as wild polio-free in August 2020, grapples with the persistence of cVPV2, posing a significant challenge to eradication efforts.

The funds will be instrumental in preventing a resurgence of wild polio and addressing the continued threat of cVPV2.

Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, emphasized the broader impact of this support, stating that it not only aids in polio surveillance but also enhances Nigeria’s ability to combat other infectious diseases.

Pate stressed that the resources would be utilized to bolster health security in Nigeria.

Dr. Walter Mulombo, the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, emphasized Rotary’s pivotal role as a core partner in the GPEI globally.

While Nigeria has maintained a “Zero Wild Polio” status since 2016, efforts are ongoing to address the cVDPV2 variant strain, particularly in some states in the North-West zone.

Mulombo assured that WHO, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and state governments, would utilize the grant to strengthen health systems, eradicate polio, and enhance overall responsiveness to emerging health threats.

The commitment aligns with the 40th Executive Review Committee’s recommendation to reach the polio eradication finish line by the end of 2024.

What you should know

Rotary International has been a steadfast partner in Nigeria’s pursuit of eradicating all forms of polio.

The organization’s commitment was evident in a series of grants approved by the Rotary Foundation Trustees, totalling $14,037,787 for surveillance and technical assistance.

These grants, effective between March 31, 2024, and 2025, underscore Rotary’s dedication to the Global Polio Eradication Programme (GPEI), a mission initiated in 1985 to immunize children worldwide against polio.

Pate highlighted Rotary’s longstanding contributions, exceeding $1.5 billion to end polio, with over $500 million directed towards polio eradication activities in Nigeria over the past decade.

Rotary’s financial support is complemented by countless volunteer hours from its members and Rotaract Clubs in Nigeria.