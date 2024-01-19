The Lagos State College of Nursing (LASCON), Igando, has officially disclaimed the widespread social media posts and advertisements circulating regarding the sale of Supplementary Admission Forms for the General Nursing internship program, or a Two-Year Post Basic Nursing programme for the 2023/2024 Academic Session.

In a statement, the Provost of LASCON, Mrs. Oyefunso Orenuga, cautioned the general public, particularly those aspiring for admission, to exercise caution regarding fraudulent online posts and advertisements urging them to contact a specified individual or phone number for the purchase of admission forms or online registration based on notifications.

What She Said

Mrs. Orenuga emphasized that LASCON bears no connection to the deceptive viral posts, asserting that these misleading promotions are the product of unidentified and unscrupulous individuals exploiting the College’s name and logo to defraud unsuspecting prospective candidates and the public.

She strongly advised the public to dismiss any calls or posts originating from an unidentified individual, Dr. (Mrs.) Ruth Ajanaku, claiming to be the School Administration officer and reachable at the phone number 08036180739.

Furthermore, the Provost clarified that admission into the Lagos State College of Nursing is exclusively through JAMB, with prospective candidates required to achieve a score of 200 and above.

Contrary to the misleading advertisement, the institution does not offer a Two-Year Post Basic Nursing Programme or an Internship Programme.

Mrs. Orenuga highlighted that the admission process for the 2023/2024 academic session has concluded, and the process for the 2024/2025 session is yet to commence.

To avoid falling victim to scams, she urged the public to always verify the authenticity of information before purchasing any forms, recommending a visit to the College for confirmation if there are doubts about the source of information.