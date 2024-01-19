Michael Ugwu, the Founder and CEO of Freeme Digital, has secured his re-election to the Merlin board for a second term.

Merlin Network has paid close to $3 Billion in royalty payouts to its members since inception. Known as the driving force behind Africa’s Independent Music Company, Freeme Digital, Freeme TV and the renowned Freeme Space, Michael Ugwu returns to the global digital licensing agency for the independent music industry after previously serving for four years as the first Nigerian in its history ever elected to the board.

The recent re-election saw 12 board members, including Ugwu, returning for another term, while six new members joined the board, as reported by Billboard.

Notable returning members include Pascal Bittard, founder and CEO of IDOL (France); Marie Clausen, managing director of North America at Ninja Tune (U.S.); Tom Deakin, head of EMEA at AudioSalad (U.K.); Chris Maund, COO of Mushroom Music (Australia); Carlos Mills, founder of Mills Records (Brazil); Louis Posen, president & executive director of Hopeless Records (U.S.), among others.

In the upcoming year, explains Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirota in a statement to Billboard, the organization “is committed to fostering meaningful, sustainable and value-driven member growth.”

Its mission is

“to support labels and distributors who invest in artists and their unique cultural contributions. By associating with members who invest in high-quality music around the world, Merlin aims to strengthen its network, while offering unparalleled access and benefits to our members, and enriching the global music landscape.”

Expressing his gratitude for the re-election, Michael Ugwu stated,

” I am thrilled to continue representing independent African labels & distributors who choose to leverage Merlin’s unparalleled access to global digital music markets.

At Freeme Music, we’re dedicated to showcasing Africa’s rich musical heritage. My core objective is to continue to amplify Afrobeats’ presence worldwide, ensuring fair and wider distribution for African music companies. This journey with Merlin reinforces our commitment to bring African music to every corner of the globe”.