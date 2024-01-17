The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has announced that N8 billion has been earmarked for the construction of three mega primary schools across the state.

Gov. Yusuf noted that the mega primary schools would be equipped with full educational facilities to provide a conducive environment for children to learn, particularly children from low-income families.

The governor stated that the mega primary schools would be sited in each of the three senatorial districts of Kano State

The governor said the mega schools would be sited in each of the senatorial districts with modern learning materials for qualitative education at the grassroots level.

Gov. Yusuf further disclosed that the sum of N6 billion had been set aside for the renovation of all primary schools across the state

“The era of pupils receiving lessons on the bare floors is over.

“We will continue to accord attention to the provision of basic learning facilities that would enable our young pupils to have a conducive teaching and learning atmosphere,” Gov. Yusuf said.

The Kano State governor also revealed that the government has approved the renovation of 26 special institutions across the state, out of which 17 have undergone complete renovation.

Gov. Yusuf further disclosed that the Kano State Government spent N500 million to construct a hostel at the Aliko University Wudil while N150 million was paid for the new Environmental and Climate Department at Maitama Sule University.

“The State Polytechnic and Management Institution’s over N500 Million was paid for new courses at Wudil and Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

“Kano Islamic Legal Studies and other Institutions also benefited from the payments of over N100 Million for the registration of their New Courses.

“About 93 percent of Tuition Fees of 501 Masters Students in India and other foreign countries were settled, and their four months upkeep allowances were also settled to allow them to face their studies,” he added.

Furthermore, Gov. Yusuf said the state government paid N1.5 billion as WAEC and NECO examination fees for secondary school students enrolled in state-owned schools.

He also stated that the state government paid N700 million as registration fees for Kano state Students studying at Bayero University, Kano (BUK).