The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has affirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to extending electricity access to underserved communities in Nigeria, through its solar mini-grid project.

He said this in a statement, during his recent inspection and impact assessment of a 90KW solar hybrid mini-grid in Adafila, Ogbomoso, Adelabu highlighted the project’s capacity to power over 1,300 households, clinics, schools, and small businesses independently of the national grid.

What he said

“The solar mini-grid system uses solar panels embedded in the community, distributing power to the entire community without passing through the national grid.

“The project gives the community 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply. It is backed up by 240KW battery storage during the night when there’s no sun.

“This community has been enjoying uninterrupted power supply in the past two years, what we are here to do is to witness, inspect and assess the impact of the project on the community.

“We have about 27 mini-grid solar systems spread across the state and other locations in Nigeria, ” he said.

The solar hybrid mini-grid project has significantly alleviated energy poverty, empowering residents to enhance their businesses and utilize acquired skills effectively.

Adelabu expressed the government’s commitment to expanding such projects nationwide, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and delivering democratic dividends to grassroots communities.

During his inspection, the minister also visited the 132KV substations in Oyo and Ogbomoso.

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, urged the ministry to expedite the installation of transmission lines on the newly-installed 132KV substation in Ogbomoso to improve power supply to the ancient city.

The traditional ruler reiterated the commitment of Ogbomoso indigenes to safeguarding power infrastructure and other government facilities in the town.

What you should know

Recall, that Nigeria’s Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu had said that 70.5% of electricity is from gas (thermal plants), 27.3 from hydro, 2.2% from solar and others in 2022.

Adelabu said this while addressing where the country currently stands as it relates to electricity generation. He emphasized that power generation is not where the country needs to improve significantly but in transmission and distribution.

He gave this presentation during the Ministerial Retreat with the theme: Integrated National Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan: Navigating and Aligning on the Path to Enhanced Electricity Reliability, in Abuja.