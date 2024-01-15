The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has directed security agencies to track and apprehend criminals responsible for vandalizing streetlights in Abuja.

The Secretary of the Command-and-Control Centre in the Department of Security under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Dr. Peter Olumuji, shared this detail in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He noted that on assuming office as the FCT Minister, Wike emphasized the significance of reinstating streetlights, making it a key priority to illuminate the city and enhance Abuja’s image as a fitting capital.

Olujimi, however, added that while efforts were ongoing to restore and make all streetlights functional across the city, some miscreants resorted to vandalizing the facilities. Particularly the solar-powered ones in some parts of the city.

While acknowledging the considerable improvement in FCT’s street lighting, aligned with the FCT Minister’s directive, Olumuji also highlighted the ongoing sabotage by unidentified criminals.

He mentioned the FCTA Department of Security received reports about the vandalism of streetlights, occurring mainly during the late night.

“The streetlights were bought with taxpayers’ money and installed to brighten the city at night and ensure that FCT is secured, but sadly, some criminal elements among us are vandalizing them.

“The minister had directed the security agencies to ensure that all the miscreants that go about vandalizing streetlights are apprehended and prosecuted to end the wicked act.

“They are making progress and soon, some of the vandals apprehended would be paraded and taken to court for prosecution.

“The streetlights were installed for the benefit of all residents and to enable people to move freely within the city at night.

“However, you cannot vandalize the streetlights and still complain that the government is not doing anything,” he said.

Speaking further, Olumuji emphasized the need for residents to take responsibility for the facilities in their areas by promptly reporting any suspicious activities to security agencies, despite plans to replace the vandalized streetlights.

He explained that good illumination improves security within the city because no criminal element wants to operate under the glare of light.

“They always carry out their trade under darkness.

“So, when you have all the streetlights working, it improves and aids better security of lives and properties,” he added.