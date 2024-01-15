The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) comprising its seven members has met with enrolled with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to purchase and distribute refined petroleum products from the refinery.

Nairametrics gathered this from a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Office of the Special Adviser on Social Media to President Bola Tinubu.

The post disclosed that upon finalization of the commercial terms with Dangote Petroleum Refinery, the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) members will initiate nationwide fuel distribution.

The MOMAN members poised to distribute petroleum products from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery include 11 Plc, Conoil Plc, Ardova Plc, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, OVH Energy Marketing Limited, Total Nigeria Plc, and NNPC Retail. The refinery is designed to load up to 2,900 trucks daily at its truck-loading gantries.

The post on X by the presidential aide also disclosed that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) plans to discuss loading terms with the refinery.

It further stated that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has been in discussions with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery regarding the supply of products from the facility.

Backstory

Days ago, Nairametrics earlier reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery had commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel.

Also, Nairametrics reported that the multi-billion dollar refinery has received 6 million barrels of crude oil at its two Single Point Moorings (SPMs) located 25km from shore.

Nairametrics reported that the first crude delivered to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery was delivered on December 12, 2023, and the sixth cargo was delivered on January 8, 2024.

The design of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery adheres to standards set by the World Bank, US EPA, European emission norms, and Department of Petroleum Resources emission/effluent norms, utilizing advanced technology.

Furthermore, the products from the multi-billion dollar facility will adhere to Euro V specifications.

