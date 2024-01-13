The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has recently approved 11 new CEOs to head the Art, Culture, and Creative Economy Sector.

Among the notable appointments is Aisha Adamu Augie, who assumes the role of Director General at the Centre for Black and African Arts Culture (CBAAC).

The official announcement of these appointments came via a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Spokesperson on Media and Publicity, last Friday in Abuja.

Aisha Adamu Augie steps into the position, succeeding Chief Olubunmi Amao, who assumed the role of DG at CBAAC on September 1, 2020. CBAAC, a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Culture and Information, holds the statutory responsibility of promoting and propagating Black and African Cultural Heritage comprehensively. Established by Decree 69 of 1979, it traces its origins back to the successful hosting of the 2nd World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC ’77), marking a pivotal moment in cultural history.

Background

Aisha Adamu Augie, an acclaimed award-winning Nigerian photographer and filmmaker garnered recognition for her exceptional contributions to the creative industry. In 2014 she won the Sisterhood Award for Photographer of the Year.

She also emerged winner of the British Council Through-My-Eyes Competition in the same year. Rewind to 2011, she was named Creative Artist of the Year at The Future Awards.

Before her career in the arts, Augie served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kebbi State, Nigeria, focusing on New Media strategies.

Her roots trace back to esteemed lineage, being the daughter of the late Senator Adamu Baba Augie, a distinguished politician and broadcaster, and Justice Amina Adamu Augie (JSC).

Augie’s journey into photography commenced at a young age when her father bestowed upon her a camera, igniting her passion for the craft.

Augie-Kuta is a graduate of Mass Communication from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. Her academic pursuits are complemented by certifications in digital filmmaking from the New York Film Academy and curating contemporary art exhibitions from the Chelsea College of Arts, London, UK.

Beyond her individual pursuits, Augie-Kuta actively contributes to the creative community. She became an Associate for the Nigeria Leadership Initiative (NLI) in May 2011 and serves as the vice-president of Women in Film and Television in Nigeria (WIFTIN), the West African chapter of the US-based network.

In 2009, she co-founded the Photowagon, a collective dedicated to promoting Nigerian photography.

Augie-Kuta’s journey extends beyond the arts. She participated in the 50@50 celebrations in 2010, a commemoration of 50 Nigerian women, supported by the Women for Change Initiative. In 2014, she showcased her artistic prowess with her first solo photographic exhibition, titled “Alternative Evil.”

Acknowledging her commitment to societal development, Augie-Kuta has actively contributed to initiatives focused on girl child/youth development and nation-building.

She is a regular facilitator at the Nigeria Photography Expo & Conference and a sought-after panellist and speaker at various events, including TEDx gatherings in Nigeria.

Augie-Kuta’s dedication to education, particularly for girls and young women, was highlighted when she was sworn in as a UNICEF High-Level Women Advocate on Education.

Her multifaceted journey reflects not only her artistic prowess but also her profound impact on the cultural and educational landscape.