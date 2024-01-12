Cadbury Nigeria Plc had another strong day on the NGX, surging by 9.82% and ending the week with a closing share price of N24.05. This reflects an impressive 42.3% gain for the week.

The NGX also closed today, January 12, in the bullish zone as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.54%, gaining 445.88 points, to close at 83,042.96 points.

Equities gained N243 billion, as the market capitalization appreciated by 0.54% to reach N45.442 trillion, from yesterday’s N45.199 trillion.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 32% decline to 600.63 million units from yesterday’s 877.28 million units. And in terms of value, there was a 37% decline to N9.098 billion, from yesterday’s N14.41 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 83,042.96 points

% Day Change: +0.54%

Day’s Lowest: 82,587.83 points

Day’s Highest: 83,084.99 points

% YTD: +11.00%

Market Cap: N45.44 trillion

Volume Traded: 600.63 million units

Value Traded: N9.10 billion

Top Gainers

SUNUASSUR: +10.00% to close at N1.43

MBENEFIT: +10.00% to close at N0.77

IKEJAHOTEL: +9.96% to close at N8.61

UNILEVER: +9.94% to close at N18.25

CADBURY: +9.82% to close at N24.05

LASACO: +9.73% to close at N2.48

Top Losers

IMG: -9.15% to close at N13.40

UPDC: -7.26% to close at N1.66

CUTIX: -5.00% to close at N2.66

OMATEK: -5.00% to close at N0.95

FTNCOCOA: -4.76% to close at N2.00

NEIMETH: -4.04% to close at N1.90

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, TRANSCORP (+3.36%) led with 54.44 million units, ACCESSCORP (-0.53%) led with 44.98 million units, UBA (+0.65%) with 33.53 million units, UNIVINSURE (+8.82%) with 33.30 million units, and STERLINGNG (-1.53%) with 33.21 million units.

Regarding value, ACCESSCORP (-0.53%) led with N1.27 billion, ZENITHBANK (-1.15%) with N1.17 billion, UBA (+0.65%) with N1.06 billion, TRANSCORP (+3.36%) with N752.74 million, and SEPLAT (0.00%) with N663.74 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was quite positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as BUAFOODS (+3.41%), FBNH (+1.63%), UBA (+0.65%), and GTCO (+1.89%) recorded price gains, while BUACEMENT (-0.63%) recorded price loss.

AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes.

ACCESSCORP (-0.53%) recorded a slight price decline to fall below the N1 trillion market cap level.