Germany is granting fully-funded scholarships to international students through its SBW Berlin Scholarship 2024 program.

The scholarship aims to support talented young people from developing countries who have already shown social commitment and who use the skills they have acquired during their studies during and after their studies in social projects at a non-profit/social organization in their home countries.

The SBW Berlin Scholarship is an international student scholarship with full funding and is available for graduate and undergraduate studies.

The scholarship provides a monthly income, lodging allowance, travel reimbursement, and a 100% waiver of tuition fees.

About the SBW Berlin scholarship

Globally, SBW Berlin has been providing support for educational initiatives. It contributes to the global promotion and transmission of knowledge and education.

Young people from overseas with financial hardships are supported by scholarships, and they use the knowledge and abilities they gain while studying in Germany to assist long-term non-profit enterprises, ideally back home.

Program benefits

Accommodation will be provided for the successful recipients. There will also be a cost of living allowance and reimbursement for your travel expenses to and from Berlin before and after you finish your studies.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be enrolled in a university with state recognition or be enrolling for a Master’s degree either after or before a Bachelor’s degree, a minimum 2.0 German grade point average, and non-profit sector experience.

Other criteria are as follows:

Between the ages of 18 and 30

Professional or volunteer experience in the non-profit/social sector (supported by letters of recommendation from the social institution or non-profit organization).

Have demonstrably not resided in Germany for more than 18 months before application

University entrance qualification

Intention to work for at least 18 months in the country of origin after graduation or to engage in charitable activities in Germany until the repayment plan is fulfilled

Proven relatively low net income (see guidelines).

Average grade equivalent to a German grade point average of at least 2.0

No direct family members permanently residing in Germany

Application before the start of studies or fully enrolled in the first, second, or maximum third semester at a state-recognized university (in Germany or abroad) or application for a master’s degree shortly before or after obtaining a bachelor’s degree

Application

Applicants are to send a letter of recommendation or a letter of motivation first here which will be carefully examined then outstanding applicants be granted access to the online application portal.

The application deadlines are May 15 to June 30 / November 15 to December 31 (Annually).