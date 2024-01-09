In a bid to significantly reduce the cost of government, President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday approved the slash of expenditure on all international and local travels of government officials by 60%.

The spokesperson of the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this via a televised broadcast on Tuesday and can be seen on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Office of the SA on Social Media to President Bola Tinubu.

Ngelale said that the initiative will be implemented across the entire federal government, including the offices of the President, the Vice President, and the First Lady.

The spokesperson of President Tinubu further explained that fashion that the slash in travel expenditure of the President and the Vice President will involve the massive reduction of bills that accrued due to allowances of the security detail that accompany the President and Vice President during that local travels.

According to Ngelale, the initiative of President Tinubu directs that security outfits within states, including the Police, DSS or other branches of the military, will frontline his protective detail when he travels to their states.

The presidential spokesperson noted that the new security arrangement also applied to the offices of the Vice President and the First Lady.

In addition, Ngelale disclosed that President Tinubu directed that for international travels, all his ministers in his cabinet will henceforth travel with a maximum of four (4) members of their staff, while Heads of agencies are limited to travel with a minimum of two (2) members of their staff.

Furthermore, the President approved the maximum number of persons allowed to be part of his envoy for local and international travels.

Here is the breakdown of the maximum number of persons to be part of the envoy of the President, Vice President, and First Lady:

For foreign trips

President – 20 persons

Vice President – 5 persons

First Lady – 5 persons

For local trips

President – 25 persons

Vice President – 15 persons

First Lady – 10 persons