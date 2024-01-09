The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) plans to earn N328.9 million from fines and levies despite a court order restraining the commission from imposing fines on broadcast stations.

This target is contained in the 2024 Government-Owned Entities’ (GOEs) budget proposal, which was seen by Nairametrics.

The fines only make up about 3% of the commission’s target revenue for 2024, estimated to be N8.27 billion. The commission plans to generate N7.18 billion of its total revenue and get N1.09 billion from the government.

Its biggest sources of revenue include licence fees (N4.93 billion) and licence percentage of income (N1.91 billion).

More Insights

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) sued NBC after it fined Channels, TVC, AIT, and 42 others N500,000 each on March 1, 2019, for allegedly violating the Nigerian broadcasting code.

MRA determined that the commission’s actions breached the right to a fair hearing under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (ratification and Enforcement) Act.

On May 10, Justice James Omotosho issued an order of perpetual injunction prohibiting NBC from imposing fines on broadcast stations.

The judge also set aside the N500,000 fines levied by the commission on March 1, 2019, on each of the 45 broadcast stations accused of violating its rules.

Following the delivery of the judgment, NBC further asked the court to set aside the judgment, claiming that it was rendered per incuriam and without jurisdiction.

However, in November 2023, a Federal High Court in Abuja refused the National Broadcasting Commission’s motion for an injunction to set aside its judgement prohibiting the commission from imposing fines on broadcast stations in the country.

Despite the restraining order, the commission hopes to achieve its third-highest revenue figure from fines this year.