The Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KWSPHCDA) in North Central Nigeria has announced the allocation and utilization of N4.6 million each to its primary health care centres from the World Bank Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACTS) Project.

In a statement released by the Press Secretary of the agency, Alade Opeyemi, it was revealed that each Primary Health Care (PHC) facility in the state received a total of N4.6 million under the World Bank-assisted project.

These funds are earmarked for upgrading facilities and acquiring equipment to enhance basic healthcare services at the grassroots level.

The agency reported that PHCs have already initiated the execution of the IMPACTS project by implementing facility upgrades, procuring equipment, and addressing other needs outlined in their respective investment plans and need assessments.

The utilization of the funds

Notable acquisitions include laboratory equipment in 193 PHCs, 30 ultrasound scan machines, 73 outreach tricycles, 186 outreach motorcycles, 186 desktop computers, and the sinking of 72 boreholes.

The statement clarified that the disbursement of funds followed the development of investment plans by each PHC in the state, considering the needs assessed before the project commenced.

Kwara State qualified for the World Bank IMPACTS program due to its investments in the basic healthcare sector, meeting specific criteria and fulfilling state counterpart fund payments.

The statement highlighted Kwara State’s recognition with the National Award as the best state in primary healthcare in the central Nigeria region.

It emphasized the state’s commitment to improving public confidence in the health system.

The data presented showcased a significant increase in deliveries and antenatal attendance, with deliveries doubling in 2023 compared to 2020 and 422,631 women attending antenatal care in 2023 compared to 94,276 in 2020, based on DHIS2 platform information.

Assuring continued implementation, the statement affirmed that the World Bank IMPACTS project would run concurrently with other state interventions and initiatives like the Basic Health Care Provision Funds (BHCPF), with the overarching goal of reducing infant and maternal mortality while enhancing Primary Health Care services in Kwara State.