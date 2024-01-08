In collaboration with Microsoft and Wootlab, UR³ (Unveil, Review, Redefine, Relaunch), the renowned global initiative led by Stephanie Kadiri “StephREDD”, has announced a call for applications for a FREE certification training program facilitated by global tech giants, Microsoft. FREE applications are now open for participants across the globe at https://ur3.stephredd.com/upskillforthefuture.

According to the organisers, the initiative will empower individuals with essential digital and technical skills, strategically positioning them to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of work and business in 2024 and beyond.

“To navigate, evolve, and thrive in today’s world and the future, one must progressively upskill their current skills,” said StephREDD, executive coach and convener of UR³, emphasising the critical importance of continuous upskilling and reskilling.

She highlighted that applicants can choose between physical or virtual participation, offering flexibility to a diverse range of learners.

Held on the sidelines of the 5th annual UR³ Summit, the unique opportunity provides participants access to Microsoft certification in vital digital skills, equipping them for the challenges and opportunities presented by the dynamic future.

The program covers a variety of courses designed to meet the demands of the evolving digital landscape.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit https://ur3.stephredd.com/upskillforthefuture to apply now for the available digital courses and submit their applications.

The application window closes on Sunday, January 14th, 2024, providing ample time for aspiring learners to seize this invaluable chance to enhance their skill set.

UR³ has consistently been at the forefront of driving resilience in personal and professional life, boosting skill development and fostering a culture of continuous learning.

“The UR³ was conceived with intention and serves as an annual compass at the beginning of each year to equip participants, both in-person and virtually from around the globe, to navigate the New Year and thrive regardless of hurdles that may come with it.

The upcoming 2024 event maintains this tradition, featuring an expanded speaker lineup and promising a phenomenal experience for all participants,” StephREDD affirmed.

The 5th UR³ Resilience Summit is set to host speakers from across Africa and Europe on the 20th at the Alliance Française Ikoyi Lagos.

Online attendees are not left out as there will be a virtual option open to participants worldwide. Read more and secure your spot for the summit at https://ur3.stephredd.com.