As earlier predicted, the NGX All-Share Index has crossed the 80,000 mark, as the All-Share Index closed at 80,324.53 points on January 8, 2024.

Equities also gained N363 billion as the market cap appreciated to N43.957 trillion, from last Friday’s N43.594 trillion.

There was a 33.3% appreciation in traded volume to 1.19 billion units, from last Friday’s 892.68 million units. In terms of value, there was an appreciation of N15.26 billion, from last Friday’s N14.33 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 80,324.53 points

% Day Change: +0.75%

Day’s Lowest: 79,562.13 points

Day’s Highest: 80,324.53 points

% YTD: +7.42%

Market Cap: N43.96 trillion

Volume Traded: 1,190.16 million units

Value Traded: N15.26 billion

Top Gainers

JBERGER: +10.00% to close at N46.75

CUTIX: +10.00% to close at N2.75

JAIZBANK: +10.00% to close at N2.53

LASACO: +10.00% to close at N2.42

CORNERST: +10.00% to close at N1.87

OMATEK: +10.00% to close at N0.99

Top Losers

DAARCOMM: -9.30% to close at N1.17

ETERNA: -8.79% to close at N15.05

CWG: -7.05% to close at N8.30

PZ: -6.90% to close at N27.00

FIDELITYBK: -5.99% to close at N13.35

MCNICHOLS: -5.88% to close at N0.96

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, TRANSCORP (+9.79%) led with 298.3 million units, followed by FCMB (+9.23%) with 106.05 million units, FIDELITYBK (-5.99%) with 87.65 million units, STERLINGNG (+9.88%) with 62.55 million units, and UNITYBNK (+9.79%) with 32.57 million units.

In terms of value, TRANSCORP (+9.79%) led with N4.08 billion, followed by FIDELITYBK (-5.99%) with N1.19 billion, MTNN (-0.70%) with N1.14 billion, FCMB (+9.23%) with N1.08 billion, and UBA (+3.28%) with N829.53 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

There was mixed trading sentiment for stocks worth over N1 trillion as MTNN (-0.70%) recorded a price decline, while ZENITHBANK (+2.50%) and GTCO (+3.57%) recorded a price gain.

UBA recorded a 3.28% gain to close with a market cap of N1.02 trillion, thus admitting the company into the SWOOT category.

Trading was positive for tier-1 banks as GTCO (+3.57%), UBA (+3.23%), ZENITHBANK (+2.50%), and ACCESSCORP (+3.20%) recorded price gains, while FBNH recorded no price change.