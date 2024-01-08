The federal government, through the Ministry of Interior, has officially unveiled the first online portal for automated passport application in Abuja today.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced that the automated passport system will go live during a review of Nigeria Immigration Service facilities in Abuja on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Tunji shared that a new online passport application platform will be available for applicants, serving both international and Nigerian individuals.

He emphasized that this initiative would reduce human interaction for Nigerians seeking international passports.

Below are five simple steps through which an individual can apply for a passport application from the portal.

Step 1: Proceed to the Official Website. Enter the details of your NIN to auto-fill your data from NIMC.

Applicants are expected to fill in their National Identification Number (NIN) on the website passport.immigration.gov.ng.

Persons’ data from their NIMC on the portal would kickstart the application process.

You will be asked to add your date of birth and the auto-generated captcha to confirm your identity.

Step 2: Complete data fields on type of passport

By completing the NIN-generated data for the data page, you will be directed as follows

You will be directed further to a new page where you will select the type of passport you are applying for.

You will be asked to select the state where you want your passport processed, the booklet type, and the processing office.

The options selected will determine the fees to be charged for the passport.

According to the Ministry, a 5-year, 32-page passport application is N35,000 while a 10-year, 64-page passport application is N64,000.

For Nigerians in the diaspora, passport fees are pegged at $142 for a 5-year validity (32 pages) and $242 for a 10-year validity $ (64 pages).

Step 3: Upload passport photograph and other supporting documents

Applicants are expected to upload their photograph passports that meet ICAO Standards.

The salient points of the ICAO specifications are as follows:

The image should be 2 inches by 2 inches. The image must have adequate brightness and contrast. The skin tone should be natural.

Applicants are expected to fill in their details on the portal.

Step 4: Walk into an Immigration Office for your Biometric Capturing

After completing all online application requirements, applicants are expected to go to the selected office for biometric capturing.

Step 5: Track your passport application process and pick up

After biometric capturing, the applicant can track the application process using the application number and reference number provided by the immigration portal.

The tracking number will check the progress of the passport application and know when the passport is ready for pick up at the closest immigration office.

Once the application status is ready for pickup, the applicant can then go to pick up his passport at the immigration office.

According to the minister of the Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the collection will be ready within 2 weeks upon submission of the application.