The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kaduna Command, recorded an increase of 21.93% in revenue generation in 2023, raking in a swooping sum of N16.3 billion.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Muhammad Aminu, in a statement on Saturday.

He observed that the service achieved a revenue of N16.3 billion, marking a notable increase from the N13.4 billion recorded in 2022, reflecting a growth of N2.9 billion.

He added that such a figure has never been recorded since the inception of the Command.

He said,

“The Command recorded N16,378,179,323.89 revenue generation as against that of 2022 which stood at N13,432,457,630.68, which translates to a Twenty-one-point ninety-three per cent (21.93%) – N2,945,721,693.21increase. A figure that was never collected since the inception of the Command.”

Import, Excise Duties for 2023

Speaking further, Aminu said that the service recorded a total sum of N8.3 billion as import duties in 2023 from Kaduna command.

According to the statement, the command also generated N5.7 billion as excise duty fees in the same year.

Aminu further noted that the excise duties came mainly from excise factories in the state.

He noted,

“During the year under review, the Kaduna Customs Area Command collected the sum of eight billion, three hundred and forty-one million, sixty-one thousand, five hundred and thirty-five naira, (N8,341,061,535.00) from Import Duty, Five billion, seven hundred and thirty-five million, one hundred and seventy-six thousand, nine hundred and nine naira point eighty-nine kobo from Excise Duty (N5,735,176,989.89) and forty-three million, four hundred and twenty-nine thousand, seven hundred and eight naira from Fees (N43,429,781.00).”

Furthermore, Tijjani Abe, the Area Controller, assured the service of unwavering commitment to creating an enabling environment where all the exporters and importers in the region can thrive in their businesses.

“I appreciate the robust synergy that exists between the Nigeria Customs Service and Sister Agencies, namely, the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other security operatives,” he said.