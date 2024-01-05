President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of six (6) new Executive Directors in two (2) agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, and dated January 4, 2024.

The agencies under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy where these new Executive Directors are appointed to man are the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

Below are the names of the appointed new Executive Directors and their respective designations:

Ms. Vivian C. Richard Edet — Executive Director, Finance & Administration, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

Engr. Olalekan Badmus — Executive Director, Marine & Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar — Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

Mr. Jibril Abba — Executive Director, Maritime Labour & Cabotage Services, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

Mr. Chudi Offodile — Executive Director, Finance & Administration, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

Engr. Fatai Taye Adeyemi — Executive Director, Operations Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

The statement further stated that President Tinubu approved these appointments with the firm belief that their profiles are sufficient to expeditiously and efficiently create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine & Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP.