Seplat Energy Plc, a Lagos and London-listed oil and gas producer, has said that its ANOH gas plant installation works reached mechanical completion on Dec. 29, 2023, in line with the revised timetable.

Mrs. Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs & Social Performance at Seplat Energy, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Afe emphasized the milestone achievement, underscoring the absence of any recordable Lost Time Incidents (LTIs) over 11 million man-hours.

“The ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC), an incorporated joint venture between Seplat Energy and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) Ltd, is delivering the ANOH gas plant with Phase One processing capacity of 300mmscfd.

“Upon commencement of operations, the plant will deliver dry gas, condensate, and LPG to customers.

“It is envisaged that AGPC will sell the gas and LPG domestically, and the condensates to the international market,” she said.

Plant to supply dry gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

Speaking on the development, Roger Brown, the company’s chief executive officer, will provide wet gas sales from OML 53 as well as dry gas.

He stated that will further reduce Seplat’s and Nigeria’s carbon intensity and increase energy supplied to the Nigerian domestic market.

“Once completed, ANOH will provide two income streams for Seplat – wet gas sales from OML 53 to the gas plant and dividends from the joint venture ANOH Gas Processing Company, which will operate the plant.

“ANOH’s gas will further reduce Seplat’s and Nigeria’s carbon intensity and increase energy supplied to the Nigerian domestic market,” he added.

What you should know

The gas plant, which is located near Owerri in Nigeria’s southeast, is a joint venture between Seplat Energy Plc and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Ltd.

Seplat expects the plant to be able to process 300 million cubic feet of gas a day following the conclusion of a first development phase, and that it will produce dry gas, condensate, and liquefied national gas.

The LPG will be sold domestically, while condensates will be supplied to the international market, the company said.

“We now look forward to the completion of the necessary plant pre-commissioning activities and essential third-party infrastructure which will enable commissioning of the gas plant and commencement of operations.

“Our previously communicated guidance for first gas is unchanged,” Afe outlined.