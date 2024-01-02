Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has disclosed that his administration has rehabilitated over 500km of roads across the state to ensure improved transportation and connectivity.

Gov. Abiodun disclosed this during a live televised broadcast titled “Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s 2024 State of the State Address” on Monday, January 1, 2023, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He stressed his administration was committed to providing equitable development by spreading the infrastructural projects across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

“We have prioritized the provision of the required infrastructure, particularly in the transportation sector.

“We have constructed or rehabilitated over 500km of roads across the state, thus ensuring improved transportation and connectivity,” Gov. Abiodun stated.

The governor also assured that all ongoing projects initiated in 2023 would be completed while new projects will be embarked on in 2024 in several sectors of the state, even in the face if global socio-economic challenges.

Among the numerous other subjects addressed in the televised broadcast, Gov. Abiodun revealed that his administration had successfully built over 3,000 affordable housing units across the state.

The governor further explained that before his tenure comes to an end in 2027, his administration will achieve its target of constructing over 8,000 affordable housing units across the state.

“We have constructed over 3,000 affordable housing units and are determined to meet our set target of over 8,000 affordable housing units before the end of this administration,” the governor said.

Also, Gov. Abiodun mentioned that his administration has instituted several institutional and policy reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business in Ogun State.

He said that Ogun State has digitized its Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) issuance process to make it easier for residents of the state to obtain their C-of-O.

He said:

“We have digitized our Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) issuance process.

“In the last month, over 5,000 beneficiaries were issued our new one-page double-sided C-of-O.”

Other key takeaways of Gov. Abiodun’s New Year’s Address

The Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport is scheduled to begin commercial operations in Q1 2024.

The Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport is projected to provide 25,000 jobs, according to Gov. Abiodun.

Ogun State Government will initiate the construction of the Olokola deep sea port and the development of the Kajola dry port in 2024.

The Kajola dry port is projected to allow over 6,000 resident industries in Ogun to import and export raw materials and other goods directly into Ogun State.

The Ogun State Government in 2024 wants to develop rail connectivity between Lagos and Ogun through the extension of the Lagos Red Line Metro Rail into Ijoko and Kajola, and the extension of the Lagos Blue Line Metro Rail into Agbara.