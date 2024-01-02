The Federal Government has announced the suspension of the evaluation and accreditation process for degree certificates originating from Benin and Togo Republics.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by Augustina Obilor-Duru on behalf of the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, the government lamented that

“Some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified”.

The decision came after an investigative report from Daily Nigerian Newspaper titled “UNDERCOVER: DAILY NIGERIAN Reporter Attains Cotonou University Degree in Just 6 Weeks.”

The federal government declared that the suspension will remain in effect until the investigation concludes. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education of Nigeria, along with the relevant authorities in the two countries, namely the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), are actively involved in the ongoing inquiry.

What the FG is Saying

According to the statement released by the federal government, the Education Ministry has established a panel to initiate internal administrative procedures for assessing the culpability, or lack thereof, of its staff. Appropriate Public Service Rules will be applied based on the findings.

The government therefore urged Nigerians to collaborate with the committee and offer valuable information to aid in finding enduring solutions to the issue of individuals obtaining substandard certificates from foreign universities.

“The issue of degree mills institutions, i.e. institutions that exist on paper or operate clandestinely outside the control of regulators is a global problem that all countries grapple with. FME has been contending with the problem including illegal institutions located abroad or at home preying on unsuspecting, innocent Nigerians and some desperate Nigerians who deliberately patronize such outlets.

“Periodically, warnings have been issued by the Ministry and NUC against the resort to such institutions and in some instances, reports made to security agencies to clamp down on the perpetrators. The ministry will continue to review its strategy to plug any loopholes, processes, and procedures and deal decisively with any conniving officials.

“The Ministry had always adopted the global standard for evaluation and accreditation of certificates of all forms which relies on receipt of the list of accredited courses and schools in all countries of the World.

“The Ministry wishes to assure Nigerians and the general public that, it is already putting in place mechanisms to sanitize the education sector, including dissuading the quest for degree certificates (locally or from foreign countries) through a re-invigorated focus on inclusivity, reliance on all skill sets as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“The Federal Ministry of Education is committed to collaborating with stakeholders, including civil society organizations, to consistently enhance the Nigerian education system and we value the public’s understanding and patience as we strive to address these issues,” the statement reads.