Airtel Africa has announced the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer, Segun Ogunsanya, and the appointment of his replacement, Sunil Taldar.

According to a corporate filing on the NGX website obtained by Nairametrics, Mr Taldar will resume his role on the board of Airtel Africa as the CEO on July 1, 2024, at the time when Segun will retire.

Sunil Taldar joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as Director of Transformation. Before his appointment with Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar was the Director of Market Operations at Bharti Airtel, the controlling entity in Airtel Africa.

An alumnus of Delhi University, Mr Sunil worked as a General Manager with Cadbury India, before moving to Cadbury China, where he headed Mondelez Indonesia. He joined the Indian telecoms giant, Bharti Airtel in 2016 as a Director of Direct-to-Home Business.

After leaving his position as Airtel Africa’s CEO, Mr Segun Ogunsanya is expected to resume as the inaugural chair of Airtel Africa’s Charitable Foundation. The foundation is expected to operate independently from the Airtel Africa Group, having its own legal identity.

What people are saying

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Chairman of Airtel Africa, said,

“ On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Segun Ogansanya for his commitment and significant contribution to Airtel Africa plc as Chief Executive and before that as Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria, our largest market in Africa. Under Segun’s leadership, Airtel Africa has maintained double-digit revenue growth and continued to deliver new, industry-leading products to our customers across Africa. ”

“ I am pleased Segun has agreed, following his retirement, to assume the new role as Chair of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation, where he will bring his visionary leadership to this new philanthropic initiative to advance development and prosperity across Africa. Segun will retire from the Board with our very best wishes and sincere appreciation for everything he has achieved. ”

“ The Board is delighted to appoint Sunil Taldar as the Group’s next Chief Executive Officer. His industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery will enable him to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development. ”

“ In respect of the transition period, Segun continues to lead the business very effectively as seen in our financial results. Given that Sunil Taldar has already joined the Group, we are confident that we will have an orderly leadership transition and handover of responsibilities. ”

Also reacting, Segun Ogunsanya, the CEO of Airtel Africa said,

“ It has been a privilege to spend over 12 years of my career at Airtel Africa and I am proud of what we have delivered for customers across Africa. We continue to transform lives.

“Now is the right time to hand over to a new leader who can build on Airtel Africa’s strengths and deliver on the significant opportunities ahead as I pursue my renewed interest in the empowerment of Africans through digital and financial inclusion in a different capacity beyond the boundaries of for-profit organizations.

“This has been my ambition after a successful career spanning over 35 years in banking, FMCG and telecommunications. ”

What you should know

Segun Ogunsanya was the Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, between 2012 and 2021. In October 2021, he replaced Raghunath Mandava as the CEO of Airtel Africa as the first African to occupy the position.