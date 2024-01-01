President Bola Tinubu has signed the N28.7 trillion 2024 appropriation bill into law.

The president on Monday gave his approval to the 2024 Appropriation Bill during a short ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Among those with the President while he signed were the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

The president’s office also hosted other key figures, including Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and Senate Appropriation Committee Chairman Senator Olamilekan Adeola.

During the weekend, the National Assembly passed the 2024 appropriation bill, raising its size from President Bola Tinubu’s proposed N27.5 trillion to N28.7 trillion. The budget was increased by N1.2 trillion.

More details later…