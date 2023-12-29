In a recent research article led by O. Ozoh et.al, the alarming prevalence of asthma in Nigeria has been highlighted, estimating that approximately 13 million Nigerians suffer from clinical asthma, positioning the country among the highest in Africa.

Across different cities, physician-diagnosed asthma, clinical asthma, and wheeze recorded prevalence rates of 2.5%, 6.4%, and 9%, respectively.

Major urban centers like Lagos exhibited the highest prevalence of clinical asthma, while Ilorin reported the lowest among the five cities studied.

Asthma symptoms, stemming from inflammation and narrowing of the small airways in the lungs, manifest as a combination of cough, wheeze, shortness of breath, and chest tightness.

The global impact is significant, with a 2019 United Nations report indicating that asthma affects 262 million people, resulting in 455,000 deaths.

Economic impact of asthma in Nigeria

The economic repercussions of asthma in Nigeria are profound, especially in low- and middle-income countries where asthma is often under-diagnosed and untreated. Individuals grappling with asthma may face absenteeism from school and work, thereby affecting not only their families but also the broader community.

Compounding this issue, Nigeria experiences heightened asthma triggers towards the end of the year, coinciding with the Harmattan season.

In a notable development reported by Nairametrics, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), the largest producer and supplier of asthma medications in Nigeria, has exited the country, shifting operations to a third-party distribution model.

This strategic move has triggered a surge in the prices of GSK medications, including asthma medications, reaching increases as high as 1000%.

Recognizing the significance of this shift, Nairametrics has ranked asthma medications in Nigeria based on their current prices.

This analysis aims to provide valuable insights for individuals grappling with asthma, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders navigating the evolving landscape of asthma medication accessibility and affordability in Nigeria as of December 2023.

10. Ventolin nebules5mg

Price range: N5000-N5500

Ventolin nebules 2.5mg are manufactured by global pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Ventolin nebules contains salbutamol aerosols to be inhaled. It is used to treat acute severe asthma.

9. Aeroline inhaler

Price range: N5000-N7000

Aeroline inhaler is manufactured by Longlife pharmaceuticals and marketed by Jubilee and associate industries Ltd. It contains salbutamol for 200 actuations. It is used to treat and prevent bronchi spasm in asthma.

8. Ventolin nebules 5mg

Price range: N5000-N8000

Similar to Ventolin nebules 2.5mg, Ventolin nebules 5mg are manufactured by top producers and suppliers of asthma medications in Nigeria, GlaxoSmithKline. Ventolin nebules are inhaled to treat severe asthma.

7. Ventolin tablets

Price range: N7000-N8000

Ventolin tablets are used for children and adults who are unable to use an inhaler device. It is manufactured by British pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline.

6. Ventolin inhaler

Price range: N7500-N16,000

Ventolin inhaler contains salbutamol to be inhaled in 200 doses. It is manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline. The inhaler is a quick-relief drug by working relaxing the muscles around the airways.

5. Ventolin Evohaler

Price range: N15,000-N20,000

Another product of top manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline, the Evohaler contains salbutamol dispensed in 200 metered actuations. It is used to relieve symptoms of asthma.

4. Symbicort inhaler

Price range: N18,000-N35,000

Symbicort inhaler contains budesonide and formoterol. It is manufactured by global drug manufacturer, AstraZeneca. It is a fixed dose combination medication used in the management of asthma or chronic pulmonary disease.

3. Seretide Evohaler

Price range: N25,000-N30,000

Seretide evohaler contains steroids: salmeterol and fluticasone. It is manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). It is used in the regular treatment of asthma.

2. Fortide inhaler

Price range: N22,000-N40,000

Fortide inhaler is manufactured by Pakistani pharmaceutical company, Getz Pharma. It is used in the treatment of asthma in patients 12 years and older. The inhaler contains budesonide and formoterol.

1. Seretide diskus

Price range: N45,000-N70,000

Seretide diskus contains salmeterol and fluticasone and is used in the regular treatment of asthma. It is manufactured by top asthma medication manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline.