Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the substantive governor of Ondo State.

He took the oath of office during his inauguration which was held at the Ondo State House, Akure, on Wednesday.

Aiyedatiwa, who had been serving as the acting governor of the state, is now the official governor following the death of Rotimi Akeredolu earlier today.

Akeredolu, 67, was in and out of hospitals abroad before he breathed his last on December 27, 2023.

He has embarked on two separate medical vacations, the first on April 3, 2023, and the second on July 10, 2023. On September 7, he made his way back to the country and promptly notified the state House of Assembly.

Aiyedatiwa was the deputy governor until Wednesday, December 13 when power was formally transferred to him after Akeredolu went on another medical vacation.

Nature of Akeredolu’s Death

While it was earlier reported that the ex-governor died of Leukemia in Lagos state, a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju clarified that Akeredolu died in Germany of prostate cancer.

The statement reads,

“With a heavy heart, the Ondo State Government announces the passing of our beloved Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON

“Mr. Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts.

“Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany. He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.”

More on the Story

Aiyedatiwa survived an impeachment plot by Akeredolu’s allies in the Ondo State House of Assembly and stark opposition by his late principal’s foot soldiers.

Controversy enveloped the politics of the state in the last few months with activists and constitutional lawyers calling on Akeredolu to transmit power to Aiyedatiwa in line with the 1999 Constitution.

However, on Wednesday, he took the oath of office, pledging an allegiance to perform his statutory duties as the governor of Ondo State as proscribed in the constitution.