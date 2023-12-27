The first trading day post-Christmas ended in the bearish zone as the All-Share Index declined by 0.34%, closing at 73,768.64 points.

Equities lost N143 billion as the market capitalization dropped to N40.367 trillion, however, market breadth was positive as there were 41 gainers, compared to 21 losers.

The major contributor to the day’s bearish performance was Dangote Cement’s 2.19% share price loss.

There was a slight increase in trading volume to 432.91 million units compared to 423.30 million units on December 22.

In terms of value, there was a decline in traded value to N12.94 billion, compared to last Friday’s N16.59 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 73,768.64 points

% Day Change: -0.34%

Day’s Lowest: 73,717.60 points

Day’s Highest: 74,249.15 points

% YTD: +43.94%

Market Cap: N40.37 trillion

Volume Traded: 432.91 million units

Top Gainers

ETERNA: +10.00% to close at N13.20

MANSARD: +9.96% to close at N5.19

MULTIVERSE: +9.95% to close at N15.36

INFINITY: +9.93% to close at N4.98

IMG: +9.85% to close at N11.15

Top Losers

UACN: -10.00% to close at N13.50

DEAPCAP: -7.25% to close at N0.64

CAVERTON: -6.59% to close at N1.70

ROYALEX: -6.25% to close at N0.60

TANTALIZER: -6.12% to close at N0.46

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, JAIZBANK (+8.75%) led with 35.38 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (+1.14%) with 31.09 million units, UNITYBNK (+2.50%) with 25.12 million units, GTCO (+0.50%) with 20.47 million units, and UCAP (+3.91%) with 18.77 million units.

In terms of value, GEREGU (0.00%) led with N6.06 billion, followed by GTCO (+0.50%) with N819.27 million, AIRTELAFRI (0.00%) with N798.13 million, ZENITHBANK (+0.26%) with N587.15 million, and UCAP (+3.91%) with N466.51 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was mixed for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as MTNN (+0.40%), GTCO (+0.50%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.26%) recorded price gains, however, DANGCEM (-2.19%) recorded a price decline that reflected heavily on the overall performance of the market. Other members of the category, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, AIRTELAFRI, and SEPLAT witnessed no price changes.

For tier-1 banks, trading was also mixed as GTCO (+0.50%) and ZENITHBANK (+0.26%) recorded price gains. While FBNH (-1.04%) and UBA (-0.39%) recorded price declines, however, ACCESSCORP recorded no price change.