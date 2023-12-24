Italy is presently grappling with a labour crisis across key sectors, prompting a reliance on foreign talent in 10 critical job roles to address shortages in skilled labour.

Nairametrics learnt that the country’s in-demand occupations include healthcare and social services, science and technology, engineering and construction, and hospitality.

According to EURES, between 2023 and 2027, the most in-demand job roles for foreign workers are in occupations like:

Doctors

Nurses

Physiotherapists

Healthcare and social services professionals

Mathematics and computer science specialists

ICT technicians

Engineers

Engineering technicians

Skilled construction workers

Restaurant staff

This shortage of labour has created this distinct opening for skilled foreign professionals in these fields to explore career opportunities and residency in Italy.

Recognizing the urgency, the European Labour Authority (EURES) has also pinpointed these specific professions experiencing exceptionally high demand, to influence the prospects for individuals aspiring to obtain an Italian work visa in 2024.

How to obtain an Italian visa

Non-EU citizens aspiring to work in Italy must therefore obtain a work visa, typically facilitated through a process involving securing employment with an Italian employer, who then initiates the application for a work permit on the employee’s behalf.

Italy has recognized the value of skilled individuals in contributing to its economic growth and as a result, has streamlined its visa processes, creating a welcoming environment for foreign workers.

Once the work permit is granted, individuals can proceed to apply for a work visa at the nearest Italian embassy or consulate.

While obtaining an Italian work visa may initially seem challenging, recent years have seen a simplification of the process. It involves the following steps:

Find an Italian employer: This important step involves securing employment, with the prospective employer subsequently applying for a work permit on behalf of the individual.

Work permit approval: Once the work permit is approved, the individual can proceed to apply for a work visa at the nearest Italian embassy or consulate in their home country.

Transition from a work visa to a residence permit: Upon arriving in Italy, the individual can transition from a work visa to a residence permit, enabling legal residence and work in the country.

How the government is simplifying the process

The Italian government has dedicated itself to facilitating a smoother process for foreign workers, with recent reforms comprising:

Simplified application procedures: Significant reductions in paperwork and bureaucratic hurdles aim to enhance the efficiency of the visa application process.

Faster processing times: The government is actively working to expedite both work permit and visa applications, aiming to minimize waiting periods.

Integration and support: Implementation of programs is underway to assist foreign workers in integrating into Italian society, offering support in areas such as housing, schools, and other essential services.