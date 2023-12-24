Harvard University has presented 5 free Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses through the Coursera platform.

The courses present an outstanding opportunity for global tech enthusiasts which reflects Harvard’s commitment to educational inclusivity in the digital age, allowing individuals worldwide access to high-caliber academics at no expense.

Combining Harvard’s renowned academic excellence with digital accessibility, Nairametrics learns these self-paced courses cater to both beginners seeking fundamental knowledge and professionals aiming to enhance their skills.

The courses will allow learners to grasp AI fundamentals and understand the intricacies of technology without any financial burden. These courses are designed to expand knowledge and shape individuals’ tech journeys.

A bout Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) involves machines, particularly computer systems, simulating human intelligence processes. It finds applications in various domains such as expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision.

As of 2023, the global AI market size is worth an estimated $454.12bn. Also, Generative AI-related job postings jumped about 20% as companies look to harness this technology that has been widely touted as the next big growth driver, according to data from Indeed reported by Reuters.

However, a notable talent gap persists due to insufficient qualified applicants for the increasing number of vacant AI positions.

Course Overview

Introduction to Computer Science

Students can delve into computer science’s intellectual domains and programming essentials. It is perfect for those venturing into computational thinking and problem-solving using technology.

Enrol Here

The course is open for enrollment and will end by Dec 31, 2024.

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python

With this course, you can uncover foundational concepts of AI and machine learning, with a focus on Python programming. It is ideal for individuals interested in this rapidly evolving field.

The course is open for enrollment and will end by Dec 31, 2024

Enrol Here

Data Science: Machine Learning

This course is for those who wish to gain insights into machine learning, which is a cornerstone of data science. The course culminates in building a movie recommendation system, providing a practical machine-learning experience.

Enrol Here

Web Programming with Python and JavaScript

This course will elevate your skills in web development using Python, JavaScript, and SQL, expanding upon the basics of CS50 for in-depth app design and implementation.

Enrol Here

U nderstanding Technology

Understanding Technology course will demystify everyday technology, by exploring its functionality and implications in daily life, tailor-made for the curious minds.

Enrol Here