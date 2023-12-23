As part of efforts to promote the manufacturing and usage of electric vehicles (EVs) and help ease transportation for Nigerians, the Federal Government and Electric EVs, an electric vehicle manufacturing company, will collaborate to deploy 100 vehicles before the second quarter of 2024.

This was disclosed by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, of Possible EVs, Mosope Olaosebikan, when the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr Joseph Osanipin, Director visited the Possible EVs Experience Centre in Abuja on Friday.

The Possible EVs boss revealed that the essence of the meeting was to seek the collaboration of the NADDC to ensure a clean environment for Nigerians.

Olaosebikan said: “We are going to make the government proud by ensuring that we deliver the best in terms of quality.

“We are going to deploy about 50 taxis to compliment the buses; we hope that as more people enter the vehicles they will decide to switch to electric vehicles.

“We are also talking with local and foreign investors right now, to raise a hundred million dollar fund; our goal is to have 50 per cent local production by next year.”

Olaosebikan further disclosed that Possible EVs had been set up in a factory in Idu to facilitate the production and usage of local materials, thus increasing local content.

He noted that collaborating with the Federal Government, through the NADDC, will provide the opportunity for the company to expand its operations in Nigeria.

“Our goal fundamentally is to impact positively on the country’s economy, move to cleaner and efficient ways of transportation, let Nigerians move in our vehicles and improve the ecosystem.

“While we try to do that, we are going to create jobs; we have set up our factory in Idu to facilitate the production and usage of local materials, thus increasing local content.

“ We are just one year old and we have been trying to expand, to let Nigerians know that these things are possible.

“This is an opportunity for us to join other climes to advance our economy through EVs and we can only achieve that through the support of NADDC,’’ he said.

Furthermore, the Possible EV boss assured that once On affordability, Olaosebikan said once the manufacturing of local production has commenced, coupled with the right environment to do business, the cost of the EVs would become affordable for Nigerians.

FG’s commitment to supporting EV manufacturing companies

The NADDC DG, Mr Joseph Osanipin, said the government recognised the level of investment EVs could bring to the country, adding that the current administration was committed to collaborating with relevant stakeholders to support such innovations.

Also, he stressed that the adoption of electric vehicles was to go for the country as it did not cause the numerous health hazards associated with emissions from vehicles that run on traditional fuel.

Osanipin said: “ We will key into your idea of a clean environment. We are ready and will support young companies like you, as you deserve to be supported. And we are going to do whatever it takes to support you.

“As I mentioned earlier, we are happy because we know the kind of revolution and investment EV is going to bring to the sector and the entire country, investments in different sectors.

“It will also create jobs among other things. So, we will work with you and give you maximum support.”

What you should know about Possible EVs

About six months ago, Nairametrics reported that Possible EVs launched Nigeria’s first-ever electric vehicle taxi service, EV Taxi.

The innovation and sustainable mobility company launched EV Taxi with an initial fleet of 30 units. However, Possible EVs projected that it will expand to at least 20,000 electric taxis across major Nigerian cities by 2028.

Nairametrics reported that Possible EVs proposed to launch an electric charging hub for EVs in Abuja, with 10,000 stations to be deployed in public places and highways across the country within the next five years.

Also, Nairametrics had earlier reported Possible EVs’ projected plans of producing up to 10,000 electric vehicles when fully operational.