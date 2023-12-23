The Lagos state government has begun the removal of illegal gates that are permanently locked around the Lekki Phase 1 axis.

The Commissioner of Environment and Water Resource, Tokunbo Wahab disclosed this on his X handle this afternoon.

According to him, the illegal gates that are permanently locked are responsible for the huge traffic situation witnessed around the area in the past few days.

He also stated that these gates which are indiscriminately mounted do deface the environmental aesthetics of the place.

Reason for the removal of the gates

He stated,

“Following several days of traffic snarl which residents connecting Lekki were experiencing due to the inability to access connecting roads due to the indiscriminate mounting and multiplicity of the gates in many parts of the state, defacing the aesthetics of the environment and causing unnecessary traffic in the major roads, Lagos State Government through the Enforcement team of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has commenced the removal of illegal gates that are permanently closed around Lekki 1 axis.”

Roads affected by the removal.

The Commissioner further mentioned the gates to be removed to include the ones at Sir Rufus Foluso Giwa Road, Theophilus Oji Road, etc.

He warned residents of the area who have mounted such gates indiscriminately to remove them or face sanctions from the Ministry.

He said,

“These gates include; Sir Rufus Foluso Giwa Road, Theophilus Oji Road, Osaro Isokpan Road, Abike Sulaiman Road, Ben Okagbue MBA Road, Olubunmi Rotimi Road, Olanrewaju Ninalowo Road, Dele Adedeji Road, Abayomi Sonuga road, Siji Soetan and Rasheed Alaba Williams roads.”

“I, therefore, urged all resident associations across the state that have such gates in their estates or communities and always put them under permanent lock and keys to remove them voluntarily or face sanctions.”

The Lekki Phase 1 axis is notorious with heavy traffic which has been exacerbated with the Yuletide as activities enter top gear.