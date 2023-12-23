The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has finally been released from Kuje Prison after fulfilling his bail condition of N300 million naira.

According to Punch, Emefiele who is being prosecuted for a N1.2bn.procurement fraud, was released on Friday

The spokesperson for the Kuje Correctional Centre, FCT, Adamu Duza, confirmed the development The PUNCH on Saturday.

“ I can confirm to you that he (Emefiele) has met his bail conditions, hence he has no reason to remain in our facility. He met his bail condition and was released past 2pm yesterday (Friday),” he said.

Emefiele was granted a bail of N300 million by Justice Hmaza Muazu at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja. The bail conditions include two sureties, each responsible for an equivalent amount.

Meanwhile, the former CBN chief faces increasing pressure as the Special Investigator, Jim Obazee, accuses him and others of embezzling billions of naira and committing various financial offenses.

In a report presented by Obazee to President Bola Tinubu on December 9, 2023, Emefiele, who served as the head from June 2014 to June 2023, is accused of involvement in fraudulent cash withdrawals amounting to $6.23 million.

Additionally, he is alleged to have committed fraud in the redesign of the naira, among other offenses.

More details later…