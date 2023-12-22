The cNGN token, a new stablecoin, is being developed and managed by top-tier Nigerian banks, aiming to benefit both token holders and the Nigerian economy.

The cNGN token is fully backed, maintaining a one-to-one peg with every Naira (N1) held by these tier 1 banks.

Mirroring the functionality of major stablecoins, the cNGN boasts interoperability capabilities with other public blockchains. This feature enables seamless global transfers, expanding its utility beyond domestic borders.

Key partners in the cNGN project include Access Bank, Sterling Bank, Providus, Korapay, First Bank, Interstellar, Interswitch, Budpay, and Convexity, marking a significant collaboration in the Nigerian financial sector.

cNGN is a Compliant and regulated consortium driven stablecoin we have been championing. Pegged to the Naira in Reserve bank account.



It is not same as eNaira CBDC, as this is built on public blockchains (Bantu, Polygon, Ethereum, Binance smart chain and Tron) driven by major blockchain Tech coys, Fintech and some major banks serving as licensed custodial for the token

This story is still unfolding and further details will be provided as they emerge.