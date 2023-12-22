The Minister of Education Prof. Mamman Tahir, has revealed the strategic plan for education in Nigeria for 2024-2027.

The primary focus is on basic education with the task of reducing the number of out-of-school children by 15 million, among other priorities.

During a one-day stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, Prof. Tahir, reflecting on the ministry’s achievements over the past four months, emphasized the pivotal role of a well-developed education sector in propelling overall national development.

He asserted that a population equipped with appropriate knowledge, skills, and attitudes would contribute to a society with a sound economic model for effective service delivery.

Nairametrics learns that efforts have been launched to collaborate with state governments in eliminating impediments hindering their effective utilization of Universal Basic Education funds.

To realize these objectives, the ministry has initiated the operationalization of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children and has sanctioned a policy on Early Child Care Development in Education (ECCDE).

Furthermore, the overarching theme for the upcoming three years, titled ‘Education for Renewed Hope Agenda: Roadmap for the Nigerian Education Sector 2024-2027,’ underwent scrutiny, adoption, and approval for implementation by the National Council on Education during its 67th session.

What he said

According to him,

“ Suffice it to say that it is an embarrassment that Nigeria is continually associated with the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.

“We would be paying particular attention to this unacceptable phenomenon, and in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment, would work towards returning 15 million out-of-school children to the classrooms by 2027. 230 out-of-school children were brought back to school.

“We will re-invigorate our focus on basic education, including ensuring the harmonization and coordination of resources and activities among all tiers of government and development partners.

“We have, therefore, begun operationalizing the establishment of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children, approved a policy on Early Child Care Development Education (ECCDE), and commenced engagement with state governments on removing bottlenecks that negatively impacted their ability to optimally utilize the Universal Basic Education funds. ”

What the roadmap entails

The roadmap, encompassing practical, problem-solving, and realistic strategies across 13 thematic areas, is designed for simultaneous implementation as integral components of a synergistic whole, according to the minister.

He highlighted key aspects, such as prioritizing foundational and basic education, integrating non-formal schools into formal education systems, expanding adult literacy and non-formal education interventions, enhancing opportunities for girl-child education, and fostering partnerships with all levels of government and development partners.

In partnership with state governments, Tahir disclosed that the focus would be centred on:

“ A commitment to improve governance accountability, coordination and relentless focus on results at all levels; federal and state governments commit to increasing public financing as well as transparent and timely release of funds.

“The state governments would fulfil jointly agreed counterpart obligations on efficient programme execution and achievement of results, and funding from the federal government and development partners to the states should be performance-based and disbursed on achievement of agreed results on policy reforms and service delivery outputs/outcomes .”