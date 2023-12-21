In a significant turn of events, shareholders of Dangote Sugar Refinery find relief as the company’s share price has been uptick and is up 258% YtD.

This surge signals positive prospects for the future, providing a glimmer of optimism after a challenging five-year period marked by an overall decline in share value.

The past five years have been less favourable for Dangote Sugar shareholders. Over the past five years, Dangote Sugar shareholders have experienced a 21% decline in share value. In 2022, the share price declined by 7.76%, trailing the broad market returns of 19.98%.

It is important to note that while the share price was down, earnings grew. Over the past five-year period, the company achieved impressive growth in earnings per share, boasting a compound annual growth rate of 19.5%.

Additionally, the company has maintained a commendable dividend track record, consistently paying dividends over the last five years and achieving a compound annual growth rate of 4.65%

However, this does not appear to align with or provide an explanation for the observed decline in share price during the mentioned timeframe.

In contrast, the bullish trend in share price in 2023 is accompanied by a decline in earnings.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of N41.325 billion, the first in five years, attributed to heightened finance costs related to exchange losses and Letters of Credit.

The detailed explanation in Note 10.1 of the Q3 financial report cites operational changes in the foreign exchange markets, leading to a revaluation loss of N72.88 billion for the Group.

The apparent challenge in Dangote Sugar’s bottom-line performance appears to extend beyond the company itself, reflecting a systemic issue that is impacting not only Dangote Sugar but also other companies within the consumer goods and food product sector or sub-sector.

Albeit there is a disparity between the decline or rise in share price and the growth or decline in earnings per share (EPS), suggesting a divergence between market expectations and actual growth outcomes.

Typically, an increase in earnings would be expected to drive a rise in share prices.

However, it’s important to note that, although markets are anticipated to be efficient, the reality is that prices may not consistently align with underlying financial/business performance, suggesting temporary influencing factors such as investor sentiment influenced by news, trends, or overall market conditions.

In this context, the proposed merger of Dangote Sugar with NASCON and Dangote Rice Limited seems to have significantly influenced investor perception and interest, potentially impacting the share price.

Investors tend to react to such corporate actions, considering the potential benefits and risks associated with the restructuring of the company.

On August 30, 2023, Dangote Sugar disclosed the consideration for the merger after its July 31, 2023, announcement of the merger.

This strategic move involved issuing new ordinary shares for NASCON and Dangote Rice Limited, resulting in a total of 5,204,444,355 new shares for Dangote Sugar Refinery.

Upon the announcement, the share price experienced heightened trading activities, with 223,669,384 shares traded in August, marking the highest trading volume for the year.

If successfully executed, the merger may lead to synergies, cost efficiencies, and increased market value, which would likely continue to positively impact share prices.

The market is currently valuing the company’s shares at a significant premium, as indicated by the trailing twelve-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 107x.

A P/E ratio of 107x is considered quite high and implies that investors are willing to pay a substantial premium for the company’s earnings.

This expectation must be met and sustained to continue to improve investor sentiment.

Dangote Sugar should focus on delivering the anticipated benefits of the merger, such as synergies, cost efficiencies, and increased market value.

Additionally, the company must leverage its comparative advantage in utilizing local input materials.

This strategic approach is essential for moderating the cost of sales, ultimately enhancing profit margins and overall earnings.

On the other hand, if Dangote Sugar fails to meet the market’s expectations, it could lead to a negative impact on the company and its investors.

Investors, who may have priced in optimistic assumptions regarding the benefits of the proposed merger and anticipated growth, could experience disappointment. This disappointment might result in a sell-off of the company’s shares, leading to a decline in the share price or a downward correction in the share price.