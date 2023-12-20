Blakskill Limited celebrates a new milestone in its mission to empower African talents as it marks the first graduation ceremony of Blakskill Academy’s School of Employability Studies (BSES) today.

This milestone marks the successful completion of an intensive global skills training programme designed to empower talents across Sub-Saharan Africa with the competencies required to thrive in the international talent marketplace.

The BSES initiative builds bridges for African talents to access opportunities in today’s borderless talent marketplace.

The graduating class of 98 trainees underwent rigorous upskilling, gaining globally demanded skills like project management, agile team collaboration, workplace readiness, intercultural communication, data analytics, data analysis, self-leadership, intrapreneurship and many more.

The curriculum ensured the skills acquired are relevant and adaptable to the dynamic demands of the contemporary job market.

The CEO, Mr. Olugbenga Omojola during his opening remarks at the graduation ceremony expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Blakskill team for the success of the BSES Cohort 1 programme.

He also extended his gratitude to all the indigenous and multinational companies that have begun to make employment offers to the graduates for full-time and paid internship opportunities.

He, however, further encouraged many more organizations to contact Blakskill Limited to indicate their

interests in recruiting the BSES graduates for their respective teams equally at no cost.

He further stated that the one-month intense employability training programme is completely free of charge to all trainees yet, the faculty is made up of top professionals in their respective industries.

The learning environment is conducive, and all trainees are provided with daily lunch and transportation stipends.

As a distinguished guest of honour at the graduation ceremony, Mr Hubertus Rick, the CEO of Shoprite, delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the importance for BSES graduates to work diligently, start their careers from the ground up, and progressively build upon their accomplishments.

Mr Temitola Adekunle Johnson (MFR), the Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation, also conveyed a goodwill message to the management of Blakskill Limited in celebration of the BSES Cohort 1 graduation.

Some of the graduates shared their experiences at Blakskill Academy. Oyebola Opeyemi said being in Blackskill was educational and inspiring to him.

“When I came in here, I had no idea about so many things such as what I want to do, where I would like to be in the next 20 years, and what I want to do with my

career. Being in the BSES proffered answers to these and many other things that had clouded my mind before now,” he said.

Aniette Happiness-Johnson, a data analyst said joining Blakskill is to her an amazing experience that has helped her align her career path.

Ganiyu Babatunde, tech developer explained that before coming to Blakskill he had residual knowledge, but coming into the programme has helped him to unlearn, learn and relearn.

As the inaugural cohort celebrates its graduation, BSES has immediately opened its portal for applications for Cohort Two (2) which will commence classes in January 2024.

The management also affirmed its openness to collaborate with intending partners to deepen the reach for empowering and elevating the next wave of young change-makers who will soon complete the programme.

The BSES programme is one of the schools under Blakskill Academy which is an initiative of Blakskill Limited, providing comprehensive training to empower talents in Sub-Saharan Africa with essential skills for success in the global talent marketplace and to contribute its quota towards ameliorating the rising unemployment rate among the youth.

For media inquiries, please contact

Blakskill Media Team, marketing@blakskill.com