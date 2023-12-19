Wema Bank announced that it raised N40 billion earlier this month, ahead of a possible banking industry recapitalization exercise.

According to the announcement by the bank’s CFO, the bank is also seeking to raise more funds through a share placement or public offer.

The bank’s CFO, Tunde Mabawonku, revealed that the ongoing share sale is set to conclude on December 29. He highlighted that this sale would significantly boost shareholder funds, escalating it to N160 billion naira, combining retained earnings, up from the current N90 billion.

As contained in Reuters, Mabawonku mentioned that after the rights issue concludes, the bank’s capital level is projected to reach 20%, up from 16% recorded in September.

This significant rise is an appreciation from the 12% recorded in 2021.

He noted,

“We would have capital to do more next year. With more capital, our lending limit is enhanced so we would be able to (boost loans).”

Mabawonku projected that the bank’s earnings per share will hit N1 in 2023, while pre-tax profits are also projected to hit N75 billion in 2024.

He also projected a 60% growth in the bank’s loan book in 2024, higher than the 40% growth recorded in 2023.

What you should know

In 9M 2023, Wema Bank recorded a pre-tax profit of N22 billion, representing a 133.9% year-on-year growth from the corresponding period in 2022.