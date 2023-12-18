The major political actors in the crisis rocking Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, appear to have reached a truce on Monday night after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

According to reports President Tinubu met with sides involved in the crisis and secured commitments from all sides to abide by a set of eight resolutions reached at the parley.

The resolution, signed by both Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his predecessor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, spelt out steps expected by parties in the conflict to take.

Other signatories of the resolution are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Ngozi Ordu; Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, a loyalist of the FCT minister, Hon Martin Amaewhule; acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chukwuemeka Aaron; and the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee chairman, Chief Tony Okocha.

Resolutions

According to reports, it was agreed that all matters instituted in the courts by the warring parties should be withdrawn immediately.

It was agreed by all parties especially the Wike’s camp that all impeachment proceedings initiated against the governor by the Rivers State House of Assembly be dropped immediately

The parties in the feud agreed to recognise the leadership of Martin Amaewhule in the Rivers State House of Assembly and not that of Edison Ehie. The 2 camps agreed to recognise Amaewhule and his 26 allies who decamped from the PDP to the APC.

Other resolutions include “The remunerations and benefits of all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and their staff must be reinstated immediately and the Governor of Rivers State shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the Rivers State House of Assembly

“The Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference and/or hindrance from the Executive arm of Government

“The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, shall re-present the state budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly

“The names of all commissioners in the Rivers State Executive Council who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the state should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval

“There should not be a caretaker committee for the local governments in Rivers State. The dissolution of the Local Government administration is null and void and shall not be recognised.”