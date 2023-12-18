In the world of Nigerian Sports, a remarkable transformation is underway.

From the glory of the pitch, athletic track, tennis court, and basketball court to the boardrooms of business, former footballers, athletes, and basketball players are redefining success as entrepreneurs, businessmen, and even club owners.

Join us as we explore the inspiring journeys of these iconic figures who have made the transition from these to the world of commerce, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the pitch.

In no particular order, here are a few Nigerian ex-footballers, athletes, in general, sports businessmen, and the thriving businesses they do.

Emmanuel Emenike

“Emmanuel Emenike, a former Nigerian footballer, retired from the Nigeria National team in October 2015. Following his retirement, Emenike embarked on a new career as an author.

His literary works have garnered multiple awards. Emenike also holds the position of CEO at the highly successful Entrepreneur Business Blog, and he serves as the lead coach of the Excellent Entrepreneur’s Network (TEEN) and Chief Evangelist of Ebusiness Room Ventures.

Among his notable books are titles such as “Sell More in Less Time,” “Bridge The Gap,” “Cracking The Information Product Code,” “Activating the Ministry of Angels,” “Deliver the Future and Repackage Yourself,” and “30 Ways to Make Money as a Writer in Nigeria.”

In 2019, he was honoured as the Blogger of the Year by the Global Excellence in Marketing Awards in the USA. In 2018, the blog achieved recognition by being listed among the Top 20 African Business Blogs by Bonde Reduction, based in Côte d’Ivoire.

Furthermore, Emenike is involved in the construction industry, specializing in selling armoured Turkish doors for luxury homes. He also holds real estate properties in Owerri and Lagos.

Entrepreneur Business Blog was established in 2016, with the primary objective of assisting numerous small businesses in discovering effective sales, marketing, and advertising tools and strategies to maintain a competitive edge.”

He is also the owner of the EE 29 hotels and suites in Owerri, Imo.

Nwankwo Kanu

An ex-international who played for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and club sides including Iwuanyanwu Nationale (now Heartland FC), Ajax, and Arsenal. Kanu needs no introduction to Lovers of Nigeria Football and he’s regarded as a legend of the Nigerian national team and Arsenal FC.

Kanu had a stellar football career in which he won several individual awards ranging from his time with the national teams to club sides such as Ajax, Inter Milan, and Arsenal.

Among Kanu’s awards are two African Footballer of the Year awards (1996 & 1999) and two BBC African Footballer of the Year awards (1997 & 1999).

He had quite a couple of successes with the National team and has also transcended that to Business.

Kanu has a host of investments especially in real estate. He is the owner of a 4-star hotel, Hardley Apartments in Victoria Island Lagos. He is currently the Chairman of Enyimba Football Club.

Obafemi Martins

‘Obagoal’ in 2004, at just 19 years old, Martins marked his first appearance for Nigeria during the 2004 Unity Cup in London. He left a significant impression by netting the second goal in the tri-nations tournament.

Furthermore, he played a crucial role in the Nigerian squad that clinched third place in the 2006 African Cup of Nations. During the competition, Martins showcased his prowess by scoring two remarkable goals, both of which were against Senegal in the initial round.

Obafemi Martins is involved in multiple businesses. He runs a foundation called the Obafemi Martins Foundation.

Martins possesses a multi-million-dollar nightclub, “ Cosa Nostra Patron ’’ located in Lagos, and is set to be unveiled soon. He is also the proprietor of a prestigious hotel in Lagos State. He proudly possesses over 20 houses in high-end areas such as VGC in Ajah, Lagos State, Chevy View Estate, Lekki, Ikoyi, and other prominent locations in Victoria Island. In addition to his extensive real estate holdings, he boasts a successful clothing line in the United States, generating millions of dollars in revenue. Martin’s extensive property portfolio also includes numerous land holdings on the Lagos Island axis. It’s quite possible that the unveiling of the Obafemi Martins estate is on the horizon as well.

Jay-Jay Okocha

So good they named him twice, Austin Jay Jay Okocha is highly revered in the Nigerian Football scene.

He is the CEO of the Jay-Jay Okocha Group West Africa.

This conglomerate encompasses various divisions, including a Bureau de Change, a restaurant, a bar, and the importation of consumer products such as wine. Additionally, the company is actively engaged in property development, road construction, electronic sales and distribution, and football management.

As a brand ambassador, Jay Jay has collaborated with a wide array of well-known brands, such as Bajaj Auto (an Indian motorcycle manufacturing company), Kwik Delivery, Xiaomi, Bullet Energy Drink, New Age, and BetKing.

Olumide Oyedeji

A top Legend in the World of Nigeria Basketball, the captain of the D’Tigers of Nigeria for a very long time during his days, Olumide played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for three seasons. He won 2 bronze medals and 1 gold medal for Nigeria at the FIBA African Championship.

Olumide Oyedeji currently runs the Olumide Oyedeji Youth Foundation, a foundation that is aimed at discovering the next generation of basketball stars in Nigeria.

John Mikel Obi

Obi, a veteran of Nigerian Football. Mikel had a 14-year International Career between 2005 & 2019 for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Mikel participated in the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship as part of the Nigeria under-20 team. During the tournament, he showcased his skills and was honored with the Silver Ball, acknowledging him as the second-best player, just behind Lionel Messi. Nigeria secured the runner-up position, trailing behind Argentina. Shortly after, Mikel marked his debut for the Nigeria senior team on 17th August 2005, contributing as a second-half substitute in a 1–0 friendly triumph over Libya.

Furthermore, he earned his first international start in Nigeria’s 2006 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final group game, demonstrating his prowess in a notable 2–1 victory against Senegal.

Mikel currently runs a bus transport company in Jos, and he runs a Podcast called ‘’OBI ONE’’ which he just launched recently.

Udo Obong

Enefiok Udo-Obong, a celebrated Olympian from the Sydney 2000 Games, earned a coveted gold medal during his illustrious career. His expertise lay in the 400m discipline, and he notably anchored the men’s 4x400m relay team to a prestigious gold medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. His remarkable achievements didn’t stop there; he added to his medal collection by securing another notable feat at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, this time anchoring the team to a well-deserved bronze medal.

Udo-Obong’s dominance extended beyond the international stage. He clinched the title of National champion three times and secured a total of six medals at the National Sports Festival. His influence transcended sports, as he was recognized as one of the 50 most influential young Africans by African Digest in 2002. Notably, he also assumed the role of captain for Team Nigeria during the Commonwealth Games in Manchester, UK.

He currently runs the Udo Obong Athletics Academy, an academy that focuses on sports development, talent identification, education, and training of athletes.

Chioma Ajunwa

Chioma Ajunwa’s sporting journey is a remarkable one. She initially made her mark in football as a member of the Nigerian women’s team before transitioning into the world of athletics. Her track and field performances between 1989 and 1991 at the African Games and African Championships showcased her exceptional talents.

In 1991, Ajunwa was part of The Falcons during the Women’s World Cup. Notably, she holds the distinction of being the first African woman the first African woman, and the first Nigerian to claim an Olympic gold medal in a track and field event. Her victorious moment came in the women’s long jump event at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, where she achieved a remarkable jump of 7.12m on her first attempt during the final.

Remarkably, throughout her illustrious career and numerous achievements, Chioma Ajunwa balanced her athletic pursuits with her profession as an officer within the Nigerian Police Force.

She currently runs the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation which she launched in 2017 to discover Nigerian stars in Sports.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni

Yakubu Aiyegbeni, ‘The Yak’. The former Nigerian international enjoyed a prolific career as a striker during his prime. Even after retiring from active play, he couldn’t part ways with the sport that had brought him immense fame.

Aiyegbeni’s new career path is being a football agent. This transition allows him to stay closely connected to the world of football.

He currently runs Wilbury Sports Management which assists aspiring players and coaches in discovering their routes into the world of football. They operate a training center in Florida.

Vincent Enyeama

For the followers and fans of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, remembering Vincent Enyeama’s legendary skills is inevitable, especially with the current goalkeeping issues in the team. He’s recognized as one of Nigeria’s best goalkeepers, and he made 101 international appearances for the Super Eagles, also captaining the team from 2013 to 2015.

Presently, he owns Vinpy Hotels in Uyo, located in the capital city of Akwa Ibom. The hotel is known for its modern facilities and tranquil relaxation areas.

Seyi Olofinjana

Olofinjana emerged as a key player for the Nigeria Super Eagles after his debut in 2002. He played a significant role in major competitions, featuring thrice in the AFCON.

Retiring in 2015, he transitioned into football administration by joining the academy of Premier League side Wolves as Loans Pathway Manager.

After a six-year stint, Olofinjana moved to Grasshopper Club in 2021, taking on the role of the club’s sporting director until his resignation last summer. Additionally, he serves as the Executive Director of Imperial Football Club in Ogun State.

Emmanuel Amunike

Emmanuel Amunike stands out as one of the most renowned and accomplished athletes to don the Super Eagles jersey. He showcased his talent prominently during the 1994 FIFA World Cup, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s success in winning the 1994 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

Emmanuel Amunike has transitioned into coaching and has worked at various levels, making notable contributions to his country. As the assistant coach, he played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s Under-17 team winning the World Cup for a record fourth time in the United Arab Emirates in 2013. Later, he guided the Golden Eaglets to secure a fifth U-17 World Cup title in Chile and also managed the U20 Flying Eagles.

In November 2017, he took on the role of coach for Sudanese team Al Khartoum SC, departing in March of the following year. On August 6th, 2018, the Nigerian legend was appointed as the Head Coach of the Tanzania national football team, the Taifa Stars. Despite facing challenges, he successfully guided the team to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. However, after the team lost all three games in the tournament, he resigned from his position as the head coach.

He is the current proprietor of a soccer foundation known as The Emmanuel Amunike Soccer Foundation.

Ann Chiejine

Ann Agumanu Chiejine served as the Super Falcons’ goalkeeper for 15 years, winning the African Women’s Championship (AWC) title five times and playing in the FIFA World Cup three times in a row. She made a bold move by guarding the Super Falcons’ post at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games while four months pregnant—a decision considered risky. Despite this, she earned 102 international appearances.

After retiring, Ann became the Assistant Coach of the Super Falcons in 2007, having obtained her Basic Coaching Certificate in football from the National Institute for Sports (NIS) in Lagos.

Uche Okechukwu

Okechukwu started playing for the Nigeria national team in the 1990 African Cup of Nations, facing a tough 5–1 loss against Algeria in their first game. Despite that, the Super Eagles’ defense held strong for the rest of the tournament until the final, where they lost 1–0 to the same opponent.

Throughout his international career of 47 appearances, Okechukwu had some notable wins, including the CAN in 1994 with a 2–1 victory against Zambia and a success at the 1996 Summer Olympics. He also played in two FIFA World Cups, helping the team reach consecutive round-of-16 matches. He missed one game in the group stage against Paraguay (a 3–1 loss) due to accumulating two yellow cards.

Okechukwu retired after the 1998 edition, which ended with a 4–1 loss to Denmark. He had taken on the captaincy for the squad several times from 1996 onwards during his international career.

Uche Okechukwu currently runs a Hunting Farm in his hometown in Abia State and he is also a member of the executive board of Enyimba Fc.

Vera Okolo

Coach Isamaila Mabo selected Okolo for the 2004 Olympic team. Although she played well, she narrowly missed winning the African Women’s Footballer of the Year title, which went to Perpetua Nkwocha.

In 2007, during a match in Algiers, Okolo scored a crucial goal. However, the team faced payment issues, leading them to delay their return until they were guaranteed compensation. Despite promises upon their return to Nigeria, there were doubts. Eventually, each team member received $1 million Nigerian from the President.

She currently runs an online clothes and shoe store.

Sunday Oliseh

In the midfield, Sunday Oliseh left a lasting impression on Nigerians with his remarkable contributions to the Super Eagles.

During his playing career, he was a defensive midfielder. He played for respected European clubs like Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus, showcasing both physicality and technical skills.

Oliseh played in 63 international matches and scored three goals for Nigeria. He took part in the 1994 and 1998 Football World Cups and was also part of the winning team at the 1996 Olympics.

In 1998, Oliseh was voted the third-best footballer in Africa by CAF. One of his memorable moments was scoring the winning goal against Spain in the 1998 World Cup group stage, where Nigeria won 3–2. During a throw-in deep in the Spanish half, Oliseh capitalized on a cleared ball by Fernando Hierro, surprising Spanish goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta with a powerful shot from 25 yards.

Oliseh is currently into coaching and management. He is the CEO of Solis Sports, a sports consultancy firm.

Victor Ikpeba

Fondly called “The Prince of Monaco,” Ikpeba played a key role in Nigeria’s wins at the 1994 African Nations Cup and the 1996 Olympic football gold medal. With 31 international matches and seven goals for Nigeria, he made a solid contribution. Ikpeba was part of the Super Eagles squad at the FIFA World Cups in 1994 and notably scored the only goal against Bulgaria in the team’s second game at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Ikpeba is presently a pundit and sports analyst with SuperSports. Additionally, he serves as a brand ambassador for the betting company, Bet9ja.

Daniel Amokachi

Amokachi played in the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups and was part of the winning team at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations. He also contributed to the Dream Team’s victory in the 1996 Olympics, scoring in the gold medal game against Argentina.

Notably, Amokachi joined the Super Eagles, competing with established scorers like Rashidi Yekini and Friday Elahor, showcasing his skills during his time at Besiktas.

The ex-Nigerian forward gained recognition for his speed, technique, and physical strength, earning him nicknames like Black Bull and Black Train during his playing career.

Amokachi is a Nigerian Football Ambassador, and also a board member of the Nigeria Premier Football League, where he heads a technical committee.

Sam Sodje

Although born in England, Sodje’s family has Nigerian roots, making him eligible to play for both the England and Nigeria national football teams. Like his older brother Efe, he chose to represent Nigeria.

In November 2005, Sodje made his debut for Nigeria in a 3–0 friendly defeat to Romania in Bucharest, playing the full 90 minutes. After some good performances for Leeds United, he was called back to the Nigerian squad for friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and France at the end of the 08/09 season. He started both games and played the full 90 minutes each. Sodje made his competitive debut for Nigeria in June 2009, starting in a 3–0 CAF third-round 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Kenya.

Sodje is presently involved in running a machine leasing company in Nigeria.

Peter Ijeh

Ijeh made 5 appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and was the top scorer for Julius Berger in the Nigeria Premier Football League during the 2000/2001 season.

He is currently the president of Greensports Grassroots & Education Development. Also the CEO of Peje Elegance & Facilitator/consultancy and also CEO of Peje Realtor, a real estate business.