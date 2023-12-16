Nigeria and some other country members of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) have secured additional frequency to boost broadcasting and telecommunications services.

The release of the resources was secured at the just concluded ITU World Radio Conference 2023 (ITU-WRC23) in Dubai.

According to Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, this was part of the great achievements of the country at the conference.

The Minister said the Nigerian delegate was also able to secure the recovery of satellite resources for broadcast services.

Part of the resolutions of the meeting released by the ITU, reveals that the conference approved a recommendation by the Radio Regulations Board to allow 41 countries, including Nigeria, to acquire new and usable orbital resources for satellite broadcasting.

According to the Union, the countries were unable to use their assigned orbital slots in recent years due to factors such as lack of coordination and interference from other satellite networks. The decision aims to enable countries to implement subregional satellite systems.

Successful outing

Sharing the achievements of Nigeria at the global conference which was rounded off on Friday, December 15 via a post on X, the Minister said:

“Following the closing ceremony and ratification of the agreements at the ITU-WRC23 earlier today, I am excited about the success that our delegation has been able to achieve, including the recovery of satellite resources for broadcast services and securing additional FM Frequency channels which are both a boost to our telecoms and broadcast industry.”

Tijani thanked the Nigerian delegation to the conference drawn from the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited, and other private stakeholders.

“Work must now begin as we plan towards the next WRC in 2027 and as I mentioned to our delegation yesterday, I am keen to see more diversity and succession planning to ensure we can have effective and impactful representation at these events,” the Minister added.

Key decisions at the WRC-23

The ITU in a statement released after the conference on Friday said the Member States of the Union agreed on revisions to the global treaty governing the use of the radio frequency spectrum, both on Earth and in space.

The agreement on updates to the Radio Regulations identifies new spectrum resources to support technological innovation, deepen global connectivity, increase access to and equitable use of space-based radio resources, and enhance safety at sea, in the air, and on land.

“WRC-23 puts the world on a solid path towards a more connected, sustainable, equitable, and inclusive digital future for all. Key regulatory achievements on the spectrum for space, science, and terrestrial radio services build on the momentum of ITU’s ongoing work to achieve universal connectivity and sustainable digital transformation,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General.

According to the statement, a total of 151​ Member States signed the WRC-23 Final Acts. The Final Acts constitute a record of the decisions taken at the conference including both the new and revised provisions of the Radio Regulations, all Appendices, and the new and revised Resolutions and ITU-R Recommendations incorporated by reference into the treaty by the conference.