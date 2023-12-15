As part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions associated with public transportation, the Lagos State Government has revealed that it is exploring the use of biofuel in public transport operations in the state.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) disclosed via a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

According to LAMATA, the consideration to adopt biofuel for public transportation in Lagos is aimed at promoting sustainable transportation in line with the global fight against emissions from public transportation.

To achieve this goal of an alternative source of fuel, the Lagos State Government disclosed that Swedfund, the development finance institution of Sweden will provide the needed support.

Also, LAMATA revealed that Swedfund is partnering with CPCS Transcom Limited and Nexant Consulting Limited in conducting a series of critical studies to assess the feasibility and impact of alternate fuels for Lagos Public Transportation system.

The Lagos State Government said it is convinced that subscribing to biofuel for public transport operations would pave the way for a healthier and more sustainable future for residents of the state.

