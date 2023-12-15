In the heart of the Arabian desert, where dreams rise from the sands, the United Arab Emirates welcomed the world to COP28.

As we extend our gratitude to the UAE government for illuminating the possibilities born from daring dreams, we find ourselves energized by stimulating speeches, notably from President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber CBE at COP28.

Dr. Al Jaber’s phrases—’ sustainability,’ ‘mitigation,’ ‘adaptation,’ and ‘global stocktake’ —resonate as an urgent call to us all to commit to a greener future. Amid the grandeur of COP28, however, a question lingers—what about Africa?

The United Nations projects that by 2050, Africa’s population will reach close to 2.5 billion. Such a figure would mean that more than 25 per cent of the world’s population will be African.

Interestingly, more than half the continent’s population at that time was under the age of 25. The necessity for Africa not only to have a seat at the table but to wield an influential voice has therefore become unavoidable.

If our African children will be the torchbearers of global agendas, Africa’s voice must be heard and heeded.

Global Stocktake

In the spirit of Dr. Sultan Al Jaber’s clarion call, a global stocktake becomes our immediate imperative.

Transparency in carbon emissions registers worldwide is crucial, but it is equally vital to document the disasters these emissions cause.

Our belief is deeply rooted in the conviction that Africans bear a disproportionate burden of carbon emissions from other continents, although the damage inflicted upon the continent remains underreported and largely invisible Africans can no longer be relegated to afterthoughts.

Consider the paradox: Africans contribute raw materials that we find in most household staples and gadgets used around the world.

However, to the average African, processed products are luxuries they cannot afford. This duality is stark, and the carbon emissions from countries benefitting most from African resources far outweigh those emanating from the African continent itself.

To make matters worse, little has been done to address this glaring imbalance.

Nairobi Declaration

The inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, which was held from 4th to 6th September 2023, brought African Heads of State and Government together and they signed a declaration, emphasizing the critical challenges posed by climate change to the continent and reaffirming its commitment to the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement.

The key points from the Nairobi Declaration, range from recognizing the severity of climate change to a call for reparations, underscoring Africa’s determination to address the climate crisis head-on.

Recent climate disasters on the continent further emphasize the urgency of action. For instance, the Horn of Africa drought, Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, and West African floods have left devastating impacts on communities, resulting in loss of lives, displacement, destruction of infrastructure, and significant economic losses.

None of these horrific events trended on X (formerly Twitter) and no one had flags of, say, Malawi in their bios on social media.

Proposed Solutions: Establish an Audit Committee

It is time for us to dare to dream again as we chart a new path towards a more transparent and fair system. We believe that there can be no climate agenda without Africa, and indeed Africans, in the front seat.

We propose the establishment of an Audit Committee within the African Union. This committee’s primary objective is to measure, analyze, and quantify the impact of carbon emissions from non-African countries on the continent and to seek reparations for climate disasters on the African continent.

The Audit Committee will create a register of climate disasters, comparing carbon emissions from African and non-African countries, highlighting the disparities, and developing a framework for reparations.

The committee will engage with international bodies, negotiate with non-African countries, and integrate its efforts with continental initiatives for a holistic approach to environmental justice.

Democratizing and Incentivizing Carbon Credits

Central to our vision is the democratization and incentivization of carbon credits, ensuring that individuals, not just institutions, benefit from these initiatives.

The current system often favours large corporations and institutions, thereby leaving individuals on the sidelines. It is time to reshape the narrative, making carbon credits accessible to everyone.

By doing so, we empower individuals to actively participate in the fight against climate change. The benefits of carbon credits should therefore extend beyond boardrooms to reach households, creating a collective responsibility for our planet’s well-being.

Importance of Improving Infrastructure for Preparedness and Disaster Planning

Amidst the challenges we face in Africa, a critical aspect demands immediate attention—the glaring lack of weather monitoring infrastructure.

Africa’s 37 radar facilities, compared to Europe’s 345 and North America’s 291, underscore a vulnerability that jeopardizes informed decision-making.

The importance of improving infrastructure in Africa, including radar facilities, satellite data, and surface monitoring, cannot be overstated.

Enhancing Africa’s weather monitoring capabilities is a transformative investment that directly impacts preparedness and disaster planning.

Improved infrastructure empowers nations to make timely decisions about when to plant when to evacuate, and how to strategically confront climate-induced challenges. It becomes a cornerstone for resilient communities, safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and the very fabric of sustainable development.

By bridging the infrastructure gap, Africa gains the ability to harness climate data effectively, ensuring accurate forecasts, reliable early-warning systems, and informed policymaking.

The benefits ripple through every sector—from agriculture to energy, enabling a proactive approach to climate adaptation and resource management.

It becomes an indispensable tool for securing climate finance, demonstrating Africa’s commitment to tackling climate change and building a foundation for a sustainable future.

Echoing the spirit of COP28, we must now work towards creating a future, built on fairness, hope and aspirations that will outlive us all.

Written by Dozy Mmobuosi

Dozy Mmobuosi is a pan-African agri-fintech industrialist, with operations across the continent, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States of America.