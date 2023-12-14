Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs and one of the world’s richest women, has seen her networth drop by $1.82 billion in 2023.

As of January 1, 2023, Powell Jobs boasted a net worth of $12.1 billion. However, recent data from Bloomberg reveals a decline, with her valuation now resting at $10.3 billion as of December 13, 2023.

Originally, the lion’s share of Powell Jobs’s wealth originates from her stakes in two publicly traded giants, Walt Disney and Apple. A Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated January 13, 2017, disclosed her 4% interest in Disney through family trusts.

Disney, unfortunately, has experienced a consistent downward trajectory throughout the year. Factors such as escalating content costs and the aftermath of pandemic-related theme park closures have impacted its stock.

By December 13, 2023, Disney’s stocks had dropped to $92.17 from the $99.60 recorded in January 13.

In stark contrast, Apple holdings have shown resilience, registering a remarkable gain of over 50% year-to-date, climbing from $136 to $197.96 Powell Jobs’ gradual divestiture strategy, assumed to involve selling 10% of her shares annually, aligns with Bloomberg’s calculations, which suggest she completed the sale of all remaining Apple shares in 2021.

In September to help propel President Joe Biden’s reelection effort, Powell Jobs contributed $929,600, to the Biden Victory Fund Daily Mail reported.

The Emerson Collective founder and wife of the late Steve Jobs gave $3,300 in contributions to Biden’s campaign for the primary and the general election.

How Lauren has been managing her billion dollar fortune

According to reports, Laurene Powell Jobs has made significant real estate investments in recent years. In 2015, she acquired a Paradise Cove mansion in Malibu for a staggering $44 million, followed by the purchase of the neighbouring house for $16.5 million in 2017.

Among her extravagant possessions is the $110 million megayacht named Venus, where Powell Jobs frequently vacations, often cruising along the coast of Cannes in the Mediterranean.

Not confined to personal indulgences, Powell Jobs utilizes her substantial fortune for philanthropy and political contributions. She has supported various political campaigns, endorsing candidates such as Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Michael Bennet.

Following Joe Biden’s emergence as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Powell Jobs contributed over $600,000 to his campaign.

In addition to her real estate and luxury acquisitions, Powell Jobs has invested in media publications like The Atlantic, Axios, ProPublica, and The Athletic.

Her philanthropic efforts extend beyond personal contributions, with over $2 billion in charitable donations through entities such as Emerson and a Goldman Sachs donor-advised fund.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the billionaire widow lost $5 billion of her networth in the last 2 years

Further diversifying her investments, Powell Jobs acquired a 20% stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the entity controlling Washington D.C.’s sports teams, including the NBA’s Wizards, NHL’s Capitals, and Capitol One Arena. As of 2023, this investment was valued at an impressive $4.1 billion, showcasing Powell Jobs’s strategic and diversified approach to wealth management.