The widow of the Apple founder, Lauren Powell Jobs has lost about $5 billion from her wealth.

The American businesswoman inherited her fortune mainly through shares of Walt Disney and Apple from her late husband, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.

According to data tracked by Nairametrics, the billionaire founder and president of the Emerson Collective, an impact investing, philanthropy, and advocacy firm focused on environmental justice, health, immigration, and education- was worth $19 billion in 2021.

Right now, Forbes estimations show that Powell’s net worth is around $14.2 billion, a 25% decrease in 2023.

Based on data culled by Nairametrics, Apple and Walt Disney stocks traded at an average of $139.39 and $126 in 2021. Meanwhile, in 2023 Apple and Walt Disney stocks trade on an average of $192 and $86.60

Why is Lauren Powell’s Job $5 billion poorer?

Most of Laurene Powell Jobs’ fortune comes from her holdings in two publicly traded companies: Walt Disney and Apple.

Her 4% interest in Disney, controlled through family trusts, has significantly influenced her wealth. Although there is no ongoing requirement for the disclosure of her stake, it is assumed that she has been selling 10% of her Disney shares annually since her last disclosure.

The change in her net worth can be attributed to the fluctuations in the stock prices of Apple and Walt Disney and her large charity donations over the years.

In 2021, the average stock prices of Apple and Walt Disney stood at $139.39 and $126, respectively. Fast forward to 2023, and these stock prices have altered to an average of $192 for Apple and $86.60 for Walt Disney.

Laurene Powell Jobs is more than just a wealthy individual; she has been actively involved in various philanthropic efforts and impact investing.

As the founder and president of Jobs the Emerson Collective, she focuses on environmental justice, health, immigration, and education.

Through Emerson and a Goldman Sachs donor-advised fund, she has made charitable donations of over $2 billion.

In 2021, she established the Waverley Street Foundation, pledging to donate $3.5 billion over a decade to organizations addressing climate change through innovative solutions and promoting environmental justice.

Beyond her philanthropic work, Powell Jobs has also ventured into investments, buying a 20% stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a company that controls Washington D.C.’s sports teams, such as the NBA Wizards and NHL Capitals, along with Capitol One Arena.

This investment, valued at $4.1 billion in 2022, showcases her strategic financial decisions.

Laurene Powell Jobs Background

Laurene Powell Jobs’ background is filled with achievements and contributions to various fields. As the co-founder and board chair of XQ Institute, she is actively involved in creating opportunities and implementing innovative solutions to bring about change in education, the environment, immigration, and health equity.

She also co-founded College Track, a college completion program, where she serves as the board chair.

Laurene Powell Jobs’ educational journey is equally impressive, having earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and economics from the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

Despite facing a decline in her wealth, Laurene Powell Jobs continues to make a significant impact through her philanthropic endeavours and strategic investments, leaving a lasting legacy in various sectors that matter to her.