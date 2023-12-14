Italy is allocating 136,000 work visas for non-EU workers by 2024, as the allocation according to Schengen Visa Info, is as a result of the grappling of its labor shortages, which may present opportunities to foreigners in these occupations who aspire to live and work in Italy.

These workers are to fill roles across 10 in-demand professions nationwide.

Recently, the Ministry of Interior of Italy revealed that Italian employers have already filed around 608,000 pre-applications for non-EU workers ahead of the opening of the annual work visa lottery.

Nairametrics reports that this leaves the quota for workers from non-EU countries set to 136,000 for next year

According to the European Labour Authority (EURES), the most sought-after occupations include healthcare and social services, science and technology, engineering and construction, as well as hospitality.

It is projected that from 2023 to 2027, 34.3% of employment needs will be for individuals with tertiary education, while 48.1% will require a secondary technical-professional education.

So far, Italy has projected some positions as the ones which are difficult to fill for 2024 and 2027:

Doctors Nurses Physiotherapists Healthcare and social services professionals Mathematics and computer science specialists ICT technicians Engineers Engineering Technicians Skilled construction workers Restaurant staff

Below-average demand occupations

On the other hand, occupations such as mail sorting and delivery clerks, as well as bank officers, are anticipated to have below-average demand and low recruitment difficulty, indicating a potential decline in demand for these professions.

About Italy’s work visa

To work in Italy, non-EU citizens need a work visa. First, they have to find a job in Italy; then, the Italian employer should apply for a work permit.

After the work permit is obtained, the individual can apply for a work visa in the Italian representative offices in their countries.

Earlier this year, the Italian government introduced changes to the legislation governing foreign workers in Italy and the acquisition of residence permits.

This measure was taken to facilitate the employment and relocation process for foreign workers in the country.